The Zeekr 009 has officially debuted in Malaysia (alongside the Zeekr X), offering a compelling alternative - albeit fully electric - to the Toyota Alphard and Vellfire. As a premium MPV, the 009 does stand out with its premium trimmings, and cutting-edge technology and competitive pricing starting at just under RM350k.

Zeekr, represented in Malaysia by Sentinel Automotive, currently have showrooms open in Petaling Jaya and Sunway City, though plans are underway to expand into Kuala Lumpur proper, as well as Pahang, Melaka, and Sarawak.

The 009 is available in two variants: the Luxury and Ultra Luxury. Both models share nearly identical specifications but differ in their seating arrangements.

The Luxury variant, priced at RM349,800, comes with a 7-seat layout (2-2-3), featuring a 60:40 split-folding third-row bench to provide added practicality for families needing more seats. Meanwhile, the Ultra Luxury variant, priced at RM359,800, opts for a six-seat configuration (2-2-2) with wider second-row executive seats and yet more luxury features (hence the name), equipped with foldable tray tables and a hidden control panel for enhanced comfort and convenience.

In terms of size, the 009 measures 5,209 mm in length, 2,024 mm in width, and 1,848 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,205 mm. It is noticeably larger than the Alphard and Vellfire, offering more space and comfort for passengers.

Due to its lack of import and excise duties from being an EV, the 009 significantly undercuts the Toyota Alphard (from RM538,000) and Vellfire (from RM438,000), making it an enticing option for buyers indeed.

Nappa leather upholstery is standard across both variants, with power-adjustable front and second-row seats featuring massage and ventilation functions. Interior color options differ slightly, with the Luxury variant available exclusively with a Black interior, while the Ultra Luxury offers additional two-tone combinations.

Inside, the Zeekr 009 boasts a range of high-tech comfort/convenience features to elevate the driving experience. It comes with touch-sensitive panels on the power-sliding doors for easy access to door and climate controls. Other standout amenities include a panoramic sunroof, an 8.6-litre refrigerator, and a ceiling-mounted 17-inch OLED display.

For drivers, the MPV features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 15.05-inch OLED touchscreen infotainment system, and an expansive 39.95-inch augmented reality-enabled head-up display. The centre console includes a 50W wireless charging pad, while a 30-speaker Yamaha sound system promises to deliver an immersively cinematic audio experience.

Mechanically, the Zeekr 009 is powered by a dual-motor setup delivering an astonishin 612 PS (603 hp) and 693 Nm of torque, enabling it to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds. This all-electric powertrain is supported by a very large 116-kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery, providing a long-legged WLTP-rated range of up to 582 km.

In terms of charging this behemoth, the 009 supports AC charging at 11 kW and DC fast charging at up to 150 kW. The latter allows the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in just 30 minutes. Additionally, the dual-chamber air suspension system ensures a smooth ride, complemented by 19-inch aero-style wheels.

The Zeekr 009 doesn’t compromise on safety either, offering 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a range of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that include adaptive cruise control, lane centring, automatic lane change, and autonomous emergency braking, even during parking.

The MPV also comes with an impressive warranty package, including a 5-year, 150,000-km vehicle warranty, an 8-year, 160,000-km battery warranty, and 2 years of free connected services. Additionally, the first 500 buyers of the Zeekr 009 and Zeekr X will receive a complimentary home charger, portable charger, and solar film tinting.