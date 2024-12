Zeekr, the premium electric vehicle brand under by Geely, has officially launched the Zeekr X here in Malaysia, marking the brand’s local debut alongside the luxurious 009 MPV. Represented by Sentinel Automotive, the Zeekr X comes in two variants: the Premium RWD priced at RM155,800 - just a RM6,000 more than the BYD Atto 3 - and the Flagship AWD at RM172,800.

The Zeekr X is built on Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), a platform shared with the Smart #1, Smart #3, and Volvo EX30, measures 4,432 mm in length, 1,836 mm in width, and with a 2,750 mm wheelbase, giving it a more generous dimensions than the #1, which is shorter and narrower. However, the #1 feels roomier vertically due to its taller roofline. The more expensive Volvo EX30, however, is more compact, with a shorter overall length and wheelbase. Decisions, decisions…..

In terms of its electric powertrain, we’ve seen this exact combination used before. Both variants of the Zeekr X are equipped with a nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery with a nett energy capacity of 66 kWh (69 kWh gross). The Premium RWD offers a range of 440 km (WLTP), while the Flagship AWD trades slightly less maximum range of 420 km for enhanced performance.

The RWD variant features a single motor producing 272 PS (200 kW) and 343 Nm of torque, enabling a still-brisk 0-100 km/h time of 5.6 seconds. Meanwhile, the AWD variant adds a second motor up front for a combined output of 428 PS (315 kW) and 543 Nm, allowing it to sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. Top speed, though, is level at 190 km/h for both variants.

The Zeekr X supports DC fast charging at a maximum rate of 150 kW, which allows the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes. For AC charging, the Premium RWD supports up to 7.2 kW, disappointingly, while the Flagship AWD increases this to the proper 11 kW, with a full charge taking about seven hours. Notably, among the SEA-platform EVs available in Malaysia, only the Smart models offer 22 kW AC charging.

The Zeekr X features a modern, sporty design with distinct elements that differentiate its variants. The AWD model gets larger 19-inch wheels (compared to 18-inch wheels on the RWD) and an intelligent B-pillar with a small screen that displays the EV’s charging status. A black "X" badge also identifies the AWD version.

Inside, the cabin is finished in a two-tone Charcoal Black and Stone Grey color scheme. Both variants come with a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, and wireless charging pad. However, the AWD variant offers a few more premium touches, including a 13-speaker Yamaha sound system (compared to the RWD’s seven-speaker setup) and an augmented reality (AR) head-up display with a 24.3-inch projection area.

As you’d expect, safety features are top notch in the Zeekr X with both variants equipped with 7 airbags and a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These include:

Autonomous emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control

Lane centring and lane keep assist

Lane change assist

Blind spot monitoring

Front and rear cross-traffic alert

Assisted parking

Driver monitoring system

The Zeekr X comes with a five-year/150,000-km vehicle warranty and an eight-year/160,000-km battery warranty, offering peace of mind for early adopters. Additionally, the first 500 buyers will receive a launch package that includes a home charger, portable charger, solar film, and sunshade cover. Deliveries are set to begin in mid-December.