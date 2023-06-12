All-New Honda WR-V bookings open at Honda dealerships nationwide!

Honda Malaysia Announces Booking Opening for All-New WR-V, set to Launch in Q3 2023.

Honda Malaysia has announced that the highly anticipated compact SUV, the All-New Winsome Runabout Vehicle (WR-V), is now open for booking at all 101 dealerships nationwide.

As the first Japanese mass market manufacturer to introduce a Small SUV in the Non-National Segment, Honda Malaysia aims to win the hearts of SUV fans with this trendsetting vehicle.

The Managing Director and CEO of Honda Malaysia, Mr. Hironobu Yoshimura, expressed excitement about the upcoming launch in Q3 2023. He emphasized that the All-New WR-V delivers a unique experience to customers, combining sporty style, advanced technology, safety features, top-notch performance, and high-ground clearance.

This Small SUV is designed to be the ideal companion for young adults and families seeking a vibrant and bold vehicle that complements their active lifestyle.

The All-New WR-V features a compact and well-proportioned design, measuring 4,060mm in length, 1,780mm in width, and 1,608mm in height. With a high ground clearance of 207mm, surpassing cars from a class above, the WR-V offers practicality and manoeuvrability for urban commutes.

The WR-V will be available with an RS variant, showcasing a newly designed RS emblem, unique Front Grille, and 17” Dual-Tone Alloy Wheels. Its sleek and sporty look is further enhanced by coupé-style rear door handles, adding an edgy stylishness to its appearance.

The All-New WR-V boasts various premium features, including a Power Retractable Door Mirror, Auto LED Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL), LED Front Fog Lights, and LED Sequential Turn Signals.

Under the hood, the All-New WR-V is equipped with a powerful 1.5L DOHC i-VTEC engine, generating a maximum power of 121PS and a maximum torque of 145Nm. Paired with the Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT) with G-design shift technology, this compact SUV can achieve an excellent balance between fuel economy and driving performance.

Safety is also a top priority for Honda Malaysia, which is why the All-New WR-V is fitted with Honda SENSING, a comprehensive and advanced safety technology comprising eight safety functions, including:

Lead Car Departure Notification,

Adaptive Cruise Control,

Collision Mitigation Braking System,

Forward Collision Warning

Lane Keep Assist System

Road Departure Mitigation

Lane Departure Warning

Auto High Beam

Additionally, Honda LaneWatch and Honda CONNECT provide customers with increased confidence, convenience, and access to various functions via their smartphones.

In the lead-up to the launch, Honda Malaysia will organize exclusive previews at selected dealerships, allowing customers to be among the first in Malaysia to experience the All-New WR-V up close.

For more information and to book the All-New WR-V, customers can visit any of the 101 Honda dealerships nationwide.