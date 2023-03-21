Honda WR-V Q3 Malaysia debut confirmed - Next big thing or overpriced micro SUV?

Honda Malaysia has confirmed that the brand's smallest SUV, the WR-V will hit showrooms this year, but are you willing to pay north of RM100k for an Ativa competitor?

At the recent annual Honda Media gathering, Honda Malaysia's President and CEO Sarly Adle Sarkum confirmed that the Honda WR-V would be introduced locally this year.

Honda's first Small Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) is slated to be launched in the third quarter of 2023, and upon its arrival, it will become the first Japanese SUV from a mass-market manufacturer to enter the small SUV segment.

According to Honda Malaysia, the WR-V will be quite the comprehensive package, offering vibrant and bold design, advanced technology, practicality, and comfort. They also said that the crossover would be the perfect companion for young professionals and families who enjoy travel and outdoor activities.

There's a lot of excitement regarding the Honda HR-V, and while most details like design, powertrain and safety features are well known, the biggest mystery surrounding the Malaysian WR-V, would be its price.

Of course, we would have to wait closer to the debut date to get an indication of what kind of pricing we are looking at for the Honda WR-V, but if Thailand pricing is anything to go by, we might be looking at a tiny naturally aspirated Japanese SUV that breaches the RM100k mark.

In Thailand, the Honda WR-V is offered in either the base SV variant or the range-topping RS model, with prices starting from 799,000 baht to RM869,000 baht (around RM103k-RM112k).

There are some differences in terms of exterior finishes and equipment, but all 2023 WR-V units are fitted with the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder i-VTEC engine mated to a CVT gearbox that produces 121PS and 145Nm of torque.

Other notable features include a 4.2-inch TFT multi-info display, 7" infotainment touchscreen (with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto), Honda Smart Key Card (with keyless entry & engine start), four airbags (six for top variant) and Honda Sensing safety suite (extra Honda LaneWatch for RS).

Whether the WR-V warrants its price is primarily up to you, but we're intrigued to know your thoughts on the matter.