Which 2023 Honda WR-V variant you should buy - RM89,900 to RM107,900

The all-new 2023 Honda WR-V has been in the market for about a month and we're guessing that some of you might be interested to get one of your very own.

As announced last month, Honda Malaysia is offering its latest small SUV in four different variants - S, E, V, and RS. With prices starting from RM89,900 o RM107,900, there are a number of differences that'll help to determine which variant of the Honda WR-V is for you.

Before we begin, it's good to know that all four variants come with the same powertrain - a 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC engine that produces 121PS and 145Nm of torque. All of that is sent down to the front wheels via a CVT-automatic tranmission.

The job of slowing down is handled via a set of disc brakes upfront and rear drums for the rear, and they're also the same for all four variants of the Honda WR-V.

As for colours, you may opt between five different exterior colour options - Ignite Red Mettalic, Platinum White Pearl, Stellar Diamond Pearl, Meteroid Gray Metallic, and Crystal Black Pearl.

Below are the lists of specs and features available on each variant

Honda WR-V 1.5 S - RM89,900

Halogen headlights

Front position light

Segment meter

Micro pole antenna

16-inch alloy wheels (silver)

Trunk spoiler

Fabric seats

Manual air-conditioning

7-inch display audio

2 speakers

Smart Entry with Push Start

4 airbags

2 USB ports

Honda LaneWatch

Honda WR-V 1.5 E - RM95,900

Adds

Shark fin antenna

4.2-inch TFT combination meter display

Multi-angle reverse camera

Rear seat reminder

Additional 2 speakers

Remote engine starter

Walkaway auto lock

Auto Head Light

Honda SENSING

Honda WR-V 1.5 V - RM99,900

Adds

LED headlights

LED DRLs

Front LED fog lights

Auto airconditioning

Leather seats + interior with blue stitching

Rear centre armrest

Honda WR-V 1.5 RS - RM107,900

Adds

RS package (Interior and exterior)

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Front sequential turn signals

Paddle shifters

Honda Connect

2 side airbags

2 tweeter speakers

According to Honda Malaysia, most of the bookings were placed for either the range-topping variant or the one below it, the V.

If you're looking for the best bang for your buck and not particular about the looks too much, the Honda WR-V 1.5 E priced at RM95,900 is already a winner considering the fact that it already comes with the Honda SENSING safety package as well as the 4.2-inch TFT combination meter display and a multi-angle reverse camera.

For an extra RM4,000 on top of that, the WR-V 1.5 V adds some very useful features such as LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, and LED front fog lights. This would be our best recommendation if you feel that the RM107,900 price tag for the RS variant is a bit much.

If money is of no concern, the range-topping RS variant should be a no-brainer as it comes with all of the visually-appealing goodies from the RS package as well as the Honda Connect. For more information, check out our video review, below.