Which 2023 Honda WR-V variant you should buy - RM89,900 to RM107,900

Which 2023 Honda WR-V variant you should buy - RM89,900 to RM107,900Insights
The all-new 2023 Honda WR-V has been in the market for about a month and we're guessing that some of you might be interested to get one of your very own.
As announced last month, Honda Malaysia is offering its latest small SUV in four different variants - S, E, V, and RS. With prices starting from RM89,900 o RM107,900, there are a number of differences that'll help to determine which variant of the Honda WR-V is for you.
Before we begin, it's good to know that all four variants come with the same powertrain - a 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC engine that produces 121PS and 145Nm of torque. All of that is sent down to the front wheels via a CVT-automatic tranmission.
The job of slowing down is handled via a set of disc brakes upfront and rear drums for the rear, and they're also the same for all four variants of the Honda WR-V.
As for colours, you may opt between five different exterior colour options - Ignite Red Mettalic, Platinum White Pearl, Stellar Diamond Pearl, Meteroid Gray Metallic, and Crystal Black Pearl.
Below are the lists of specs and features available on each variant
Honda WR-V 1.5 S - RM89,900
- Halogen headlights
- Front position light
- Segment meter
- Micro pole antenna
- 16-inch alloy wheels (silver)
- Trunk spoiler
- Fabric seats
- Manual air-conditioning
- 7-inch display audio
- 2 speakers
- Smart Entry with Push Start
- 4 airbags
- 2 USB ports
- Honda LaneWatch
Honda WR-V 1.5 E - RM95,900
Adds
- Shark fin antenna
- 4.2-inch TFT combination meter display
- Multi-angle reverse camera
- Rear seat reminder
- Additional 2 speakers
- Remote engine starter
- Walkaway auto lock
- Auto Head Light
- Honda SENSING
Honda WR-V 1.5 V - RM99,900
Adds
- LED headlights
- LED DRLs
- Front LED fog lights
- Auto airconditioning
- Leather seats + interior with blue stitching
- Rear centre armrest
Honda WR-V 1.5 RS - RM107,900
Adds
- RS package (Interior and exterior)
- 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
- Front sequential turn signals
- Paddle shifters
- Honda Connect
- 2 side airbags
- 2 tweeter speakers
According to Honda Malaysia, most of the bookings were placed for either the range-topping variant or the one below it, the V.
If you're looking for the best bang for your buck and not particular about the looks too much, the Honda WR-V 1.5 E priced at RM95,900 is already a winner considering the fact that it already comes with the Honda SENSING safety package as well as the 4.2-inch TFT combination meter display and a multi-angle reverse camera.
For an extra RM4,000 on top of that, the WR-V 1.5 V adds some very useful features such as LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, and LED front fog lights. This would be our best recommendation if you feel that the RM107,900 price tag for the RS variant is a bit much.
If money is of no concern, the range-topping RS variant should be a no-brainer as it comes with all of the visually-appealing goodies from the RS package as well as the Honda Connect. For more information, check out our video review, below.