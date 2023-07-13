2023 Honda WR-V launched in Malaysia - Four variants from RM89,900

2023 Honda WR-V launched in Malaysia - Four variants from RM89,900Auto News
Honda Malaysia has officially launched the all-new 2023 Honda WR-V small SUV here in the country.
It has been a month since the Honda WR-V was opened for bookings and so far, Honda Malaysia has received over 2,500 bookings for its latest small SUV - 45% of them being the range-topping RS variant.
Speaking of variants, the Honda WR-V is available in four different models - S, E, V, and RS. If you're wondering about pricing, the official selling prices are listed below (OTR excluding insurance):
- Honda WR-V S variant - RM89,900
- Honda WR-V E variant - RM95,900
- Honda WR-V V variant - RM99,900
- Honda WR-V RS variant - RM107,900
Despite the price differences, all variants are fitted with the same 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC engine that produces 121PS and 145Nm of torque. As mentioned in the previous coverages, it's the same unit that can be found in the City and base HR-V models.
Power is sent down to the front wheels via a CVT gearbox and with normal everyday drives, fuel consumption can go as far as 16.7km/l. We had a few days with the Thai RS-spec WR-V and to know more, CLICK HERE.
The differences between all four variants of the all-new Honda WR-V can be seen below starting with the base S variant:
- Halogen headlights
- Front position light
- Segment meter
- Micro pole antenna
- 16-inch alloy wheels (silver)
- Trunk spoiler
- Fabric seats
- Manual air-conditioning
- 7-inch display audio
- 2 speakers
- Smart Entry with Push Start
- 4 airbags
- 2 USB ports
- Honda LaneWatch
Moving to the Honda WR-V E spec, it gets everything listed above plus:
- Shark fin antenna
- 4.2-inch TFT combination meter display
- Multi-angle reverse camera
- Rear seat reminder
- Additional 2 speakers
- Remote engine starter
- Walkaway auto lock
- Auto Head Light
- Honda SENSING
Going up one step to the Honda WR-V V variant, this model gets:
- LED headlights
- LED DRLs
- Front LED fog lights
- Auto airconditioning
- Leather seats + interior with blue stitching
- Rear centre armrest
Ending with the Honda WR-V RS variant, you'll get:
- RS Package (interior & exterior)
- 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheel
- Front sequential turn signals
- Paddle shifters
- Honda CONNECT
- 2 side curtain airbags
- 2 tweeter speakers