2023 Honda WR-V launched in Malaysia - Four variants from RM89,900

Honda Malaysia has officially launched the all-new 2023 Honda WR-V small SUV here in the country.

It has been a month since the Honda WR-V was opened for bookings and so far, Honda Malaysia has received over 2,500 bookings for its latest small SUV - 45% of them being the range-topping RS variant.

2023 honda wr-v wrv price specs variants malaysia

Speaking of variants, the Honda WR-V is available in four different models - S, E, V, and RS. If you're wondering about pricing, the official selling prices are listed below (OTR excluding insurance):

  • Honda WR-V S variant - RM89,900
  • Honda WR-V E variant - RM95,900
  • Honda WR-V V variant - RM99,900
  • Honda WR-V RS variant - RM107,900

2023 honda wr-v price specs malaysia

Despite the price differences, all variants are fitted with the same 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC engine that produces 121PS and 145Nm of torque. As mentioned in the previous coverages, it's the same unit that can be found in the City and base HR-V models.

Power is sent down to the front wheels via a CVT gearbox and with normal everyday drives, fuel consumption can go as far as 16.7km/l. We had a few days with the Thai RS-spec WR-V and to know more, CLICK HERE.

2023 honda wr-v price specs malaysia

The differences between all four variants of the all-new Honda WR-V can be seen below starting with the base S variant:

  • Halogen headlights
  • Front position light
  • Segment meter
  • Micro pole antenna
  • 16-inch alloy wheels (silver)
  • Trunk spoiler
  • Fabric seats
  • Manual air-conditioning
  • 7-inch display audio
  • 2 speakers
  • Smart Entry with Push Start
  • 4 airbags
  • 2 USB ports
  • Honda LaneWatch

Moving to the Honda WR-V E spec, it gets everything listed above plus:

  • Shark fin antenna
  • 4.2-inch TFT combination meter display
  • Multi-angle reverse camera
  • Rear seat reminder
  • Additional 2 speakers
  • Remote engine starter
  • Walkaway auto lock
  • Auto Head Light
  • Honda SENSING

2023 honda wr-v price specs malaysia

Going up one step to the Honda WR-V V variant, this model gets:

  • LED headlights
  • LED DRLs
  • Front LED fog lights
  • Auto airconditioning
  • Leather seats + interior with blue stitching
  • Rear centre armrest

2023 honda wr-v price specs malaysia

Ending with the Honda WR-V RS variant, you'll get:

  • RS Package (interior & exterior)
  • 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheel
  • Front sequential turn signals
  • Paddle shifters
  • Honda CONNECT
  • 2 side curtain airbags
  • 2 tweeter speakers

 

