2023 Honda WR-V launched in Malaysia - Four variants from RM89,900

Honda Malaysia has officially launched the all-new 2023 Honda WR-V small SUV here in the country.

It has been a month since the Honda WR-V was opened for bookings and so far, Honda Malaysia has received over 2,500 bookings for its latest small SUV - 45% of them being the range-topping RS variant.

Speaking of variants, the Honda WR-V is available in four different models - S, E, V, and RS. If you're wondering about pricing, the official selling prices are listed below (OTR excluding insurance):

Honda WR-V S variant - RM89,900

Honda WR-V E variant - RM95,900

Honda WR-V V variant - RM99,900

Honda WR-V RS variant - RM107,900

Despite the price differences, all variants are fitted with the same 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC engine that produces 121PS and 145Nm of torque. As mentioned in the previous coverages, it's the same unit that can be found in the City and base HR-V models.

Power is sent down to the front wheels via a CVT gearbox and with normal everyday drives, fuel consumption can go as far as 16.7km/l. We had a few days with the Thai RS-spec WR-V and to know more, CLICK HERE.

The differences between all four variants of the all-new Honda WR-V can be seen below starting with the base S variant:

Halogen headlights

Front position light

Segment meter

Micro pole antenna

16-inch alloy wheels (silver)

Trunk spoiler

Fabric seats

Manual air-conditioning

7-inch display audio

2 speakers

Smart Entry with Push Start

4 airbags

2 USB ports

Honda LaneWatch

Moving to the Honda WR-V E spec, it gets everything listed above plus:

Shark fin antenna

4.2-inch TFT combination meter display

Multi-angle reverse camera

Rear seat reminder

Additional 2 speakers

Remote engine starter

Walkaway auto lock

Auto Head Light

Honda SENSING

Going up one step to the Honda WR-V V variant, this model gets:

LED headlights

LED DRLs

Front LED fog lights

Auto airconditioning

Leather seats + interior with blue stitching

Rear centre armrest

Ending with the Honda WR-V RS variant, you'll get: