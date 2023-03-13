2023 Honda WR-V launched in Thailand - From RM103k, Malaysia next?

The latest 2023 Honda WR-V has been launched in Thailand with two different variants to choose from - SV and RS.

This very same model has been spied here in Malaysia but we're going to look at the specs and prices for the Thai market for this second-generation WR-V which is constantly compared with the likes of the Toyota Raize and Daihatsu Rocky (or Perodua Ativa in our case).

For 2023, the Honda WR-V is offered in either the base SV variant or the range-topping RS model with prices starting from 799,000 baht to RM869,000 baht (around RM103k-RM112k). There are some differences in terms of exterior finishes and equipment, but all 2023 WR-V units are fitted with the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder i-VTEC engine mated to a CVT gearbox that produces 121PS and 145Nm of torque.

The Honda WR-V SV variant comes with a front chrome grille with horizontal cascading lines, full LED lighting system for the auto headlamps, DRLs, turn signals as well as taillights, 16-inch alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, and more.

As for the range-topping WR-V RS variant, you can tell them apart thanks to its sportier front grille with RS chrome pins, LED front fog lights, and a bigger set of 17-inch alloy wheels. The interior for the SV model is mostly black to maintain that sporty RS look and feel while the SV gets some silver highlights.

Other specs include:

4.2-inch TFT multi-info display

Seven-inch infotainment touchscreen (with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto)

Auto air-conditioning system

Honda Smart Key Card (with keyless entry & engine start)

Four airbags (six for RS variant)

Honda Sensing safety suite (extra Honda LaneWatch for RS)

It's quite a package for this compact SUV in Thailand and with a few sightings reported here in Malaysia, we're still waiting on any confirmation from Honda Malaysia pertaining to its arrival here in the local market. Stay tuned for more information, mkay?