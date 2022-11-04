All-new Honda WR-V unveiled in Indonesia - Ativa's biggest rival?

Indonesia staged the global debut of the all-new Honda WR-V compact SUV model earlier this week.

Using the SUV RS Concept which was unveiled in the country last year, the Honda WR-V is the final product that has entered the production stage. Sitting comfortably just under the Honda HR-V, the Honda WR-V is said to rival some big competition within its category that consists of the Daihatsu Rocky and Toyota Raize. In Malaysia, that would be the Perodua Ativa.

Three variants with the same 1.5L NA engine

There will be three different variants made available for the all-new Honda WR-V in Indonesia - the base E, mid RS, and the range-topping RS with Honda Sensing. With dimensions of 4,060mm (long), 1,780mm (wide), and 1,608mm (tall), the latest compact SUV from Honda is slightly shorter and lower but wider compared to the Perodua Ativa.

That funky design is powered by a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC engine that produces 121ps at 6,600rpm and 145Nm of torque at 4,300rpm. Mated to a CVT transmission, it's the same engine configuration for all three WR-V variants which can also be found in the non-hybrid and non-turbo Honda City and HR-V.

Honda WR-V E, RS, or RS with Honda Sensing?

The base Honda WR-V model is already starting strong with specs like:

One push ignition system with remote engine start

Keyless entry

7-inch infotainment touchscreen

16-inch five-spoke alloy wheels

LED turn signals for the side mirrors

Rear multi-angle reverse parking camera

Digital AC panel

Four airbags

380-litre boot space + more

Moving up to the Honda WR-V RS model, this variant comes with a few extras such as:

Full LED headlight with LED DRLs

Chromed chequered front grille

Walk away auto lock

17-inch two-tone alloy wheels

Analogue/digital combination meter cluster with a 4.2-inch TFT display

Leather/fabric combination seats

Auto AC

Side mirrors with auto fold

The range-topping Honda WR-V RS with Honda Sensing sits at the very top with specs like:

Honda Sensing

Honda LaneWatch

Six airbags

USB power outlet

Auto headlights

Honda WR-V - From RM82k to RM94k in Indonesia

As for the price tag, the base Honda WR-V E variant is priced at Rp271.9 million, followed by Rp289.9 million for the RS, and Rp309.9 million for the RS with Honda Sensing. That's roughly in the ballpark of between RM82,000 to RM94,000.

There are six colour options to choose from - Taffeta While (E variant only), Meteoroid Gray Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, and three exclusive colours for the RS variants - Stellar Diamond Pearl, Ignite Red Metallic, and Ignite Red Metallic (two-tone).

Is it a good enough prospect to be brought into the Malaysian market and go head-to-head with the Perodua Ativa? Like everything else, the price will be the determining factor if it does land on our shores.