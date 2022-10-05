Bermaz Strengthens 2022 Mazda CX-3 Range With Two ‘Core’ Variants

Where we previously left off, the Mazda CX-3 range was only offered in a single highly specified variant (aptly named 2.0L High), local distributors Bermaz Motor have now introduced two more sharply priced additions to entice customers.

Called the 1.5L Core and the 2.0L Core for a respective RM107,870 and RM118,159 fully imported from Thailand, you do trade some of the bells and whistles found in the range-topper for some added pricing flexibility, though those figures aren’t exactly going to be worrying the leaders in the B-segment SUV space.

Pictured: Mazda CX-3 2.0L High

The most obvious new element here is the inclusion of a second engine option belonging to the new base variant, that being a 1.5-litre SkyActiv-G four-cylinder petrol mill outputting 114hp and 149Nm. Higher up the range, power comes from the 2.0-litre SkyActiv-G unit that’s also found, among others, in the CX-30 and Mazda 3 with 154hp and 206Nm.

All variants are front-drive with power channelled through a 6-speed SkyActiv-Drive automatic transmission that supports manual override though both Core variants do not have paddle shifters which are exclusive to the 2.0L High.

Other trade-offs include smaller 16-inch wheels (18-inch on the 2.0L High), halogen headlights and tail lights instead of LED illuminators, the lack of a sunroof, fabric seats with manual adjustment instead of leatherette with adjustable electric adjustment, and manually-controlled air conditioning.

That said, all variants do have keyless entry, passive cruise control, idle stop/start, Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control (GVC), leather steering wheel and leather gear shift knob, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with (wired) Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Pictured: Mazda CX-3 2.0L High

Aside from the usual fare of anti-lock brakes, brake assist, and stability control, you’re also left with just two (2) airbags instead of the 6 fitted to the 2.0L High. There aren’t even any parking sensors - like none, zero, front or rear - where the range-topper gets 4 on each end as well as a 360-degree view monitor. Still, at least there’s a reversing camera as standard.

As you might have expected, both Core variants also miss out on any of the active safety and driver aid features given to the top dog CX-3 such as Blind Spot Monitoring, Smart City Brake Support (AEB, basically), Driver Attention Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic High Beam, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Pictured: Mazda CX-3 2.0L High

Exterior colours include Polymetal Gray, Machine Gray, Soul Red Crystal, Jet Black, Platinum Quartz, and Snowflake White Pearl. All CX-3s are now available for booking and comes with a 5-year/100,000km manufacturers warranty and free maintenance package inclusive of parts, labour, and lubricants.