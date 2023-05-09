Bookings open for Ford Mustang Mach-E in Australia, Malaysia next?

The all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E will be launched in Australia later this year, but they will be taking bookings beginning this week.

Those who are interested to get this electrified Mustang will need to go through an online portal set up by the Ford officials in the country. From there, they will be able to select the variant of choice (Premium or GT) prior to creating an online Ford Account and paying the $1,000 reservation fee.

No prices have been announced just yet by Ford Australia, but the Mustang Mach-E already has a figure for those living in New Zealand set from $75,000 (around RM333k). Quite a price tag to go against the likes of the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, just to name a few that are already here in Malaysia.

The right-hand-drive model allocation for Australia will start its production phase soon in the US, and looking at how rapid the expansion of EVs is here in Malaysia, it won't be long before the Ford Mustang Mach-E lands here in Malaysia as well.

That is, if Sime Darby Auto ConneXion-Ford (SDAC-Ford), is interested in expanding its model offerings here in the country. Right now, they're currently selling the 2023 Ford Ranger range followed by the next-generation Ford Everest. And that's about it, but it's not really an issue considering how popular the Ranger pickup truck is judging by the number of units we see on the roads today.

Going back to the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the base model alone is fitted with a single electric motor that produces 198kw (around 265hp) and 430Nm of torque to the rear wheels. Paired to a71kWh battery pack, it is said that the Mustang Mach-E can travel up to 470km on a single charge.

In other news, there's already a unit of the Ford Mustang Mach-E here in Malaysia. To know more about the first Mustang Mach-E here in the country, CLICK HERE.