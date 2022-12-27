The Ford Mustang Mach-E EV has arrived in Malaysia

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has arrived in Malaysia and is up for grabs - well, sort of.

If you want to buy an EV but want to be different from those who have bought Teslas, BMW iXs and Porsche Taycans, why not check out the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which is now available in Malaysia.

It seems that Facebook user Raja Shah Redza, whose page is predominately used as a sales platform, is promoting a couple of Ford Mustang Mach-E (one in grey with the other being in maroon), pictured in what seems to be on a Malaysian showroom floor.

The American EV is probably one of the first Ford Mustang Mach-E to reach our shores, which explains why there is currently no price just yet for the popular American electric vehicle. We're not quite sure which variants they are, as the fully electrified Mustang comes in a few configurations.

Although the EV carries the iconic Mustang name, in EV form at least, the Mustang is an all-electric SUV. It is available with standard (75.7 kWh) and extended-range (98.8 kWh) battery options with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive configurations that are powered by permanent magnet motors, with a range of at least 482 km.

In extended-range all-wheel-drive configurations, the Mach-E puts out 332 hp and 565 Nm of torque, and sprints from 0 – 100 much quicker than the base Porsche Macan.

Although there are no pictures of the interior, the Ford Mustang Mach-E should be equipped with a 15.5-inch portrait infotainment screen with a simple interface which ditches complicated menus, making it easier to access features with touch, swipe and pinch controls that every smartphone owner will be comfortable using.

Using Ford’s new all-electric architecture that places batteries inside the underbody, Ford engineers and designers were able to create a vehicle that’s not only true to Mustang but also maximizes SUV space for five passengers and cargo.

Design wise, the Mustang Mach-E comes with signature Mustang elements such as its long, powerful hood, rear haunch design, aggressive headlights, and trademark tri-bar taillamps.

Getting in and starting the vehicle is a hoot, as the EV features easy and effortless “Phone As A Key” technology, which made its debut in the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Using Bluetooth, the vehicle can detect customers’ smartphones as they approach, unlocking the Mach-E and allowing them to start driving without getting their phones out of their pockets or using a key fob.

To find out more about the imported Ford Mustang Mach-E, click here.