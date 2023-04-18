Chevrolet Takata airbag recall response rate 'below expectation'

Editor's Pick
Chevrolet is here to remind you once again regarding its Takata airbag recalls here in Malaysia.

Affecting a total of 3,725 cars in the country for several models of the Cruze, Orlando, Sonic, and Trax, the recall was announced last year back in June in a bid to replace all of the faulty Takata airbags in their vehicles.

Despite this major issue that may cause serious harm if left untreated, the response rate here in Malaysia has been below expectation, according to Chevrolet Sales Thailand. The low take-up in getting the airbags replaced as quickly as possible is nothing short of worrying.

This, however, is a bit difficult to track down since the cars that are affected by this recall were manufactured between 2007 and 2015. An outdated customer database has proven to make things even more difficult, but not as difficult as Malaysia not having its own Chevrolet representative.

This is also the reason why the free airbag replacement procedures are currently being handled by a number of Honda authorised dealers here in Malaysia. To know more, visit the Chevrolet Takata airbag replacement microsite at www.chevrolettakatarecallmy.com.

Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

