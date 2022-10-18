EV home chargers are now insured by Etiqa - 1st in Malaysia

Malaysia's first-ever insurance and takaful coverage for EV home chargers are now being offered by Etiqa.

Available as a complimentary add-on for Etiqa's private car policy, the coverage is now being offered for newly-registered EVs and PHEVs (battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids).

Standalone coverage is also available

Underwritten by Etiqa General Insurance Bhd as well as Etiqa General Takaful Bhd, The Star reported that "Standalone coverage for EV home chargers under the All Risk Insurance and Takaful plan is also available for EV owners who have purchased the EV home wall charger separately from their new motor insurance/takaful."

For those who are interested, the complimentary add-on coverage is currently running its campaign from now until 31 March 2023. Etiqa covers anything related to fire, theft (forcible & violent entry), lightning, and explosion, bursting or overflowing of water tanks, or pipes, typhoons, windstorms, earthquakes, and floods.

According to Etiqa's Chief Strategy Officer, Chris Eng, "As a leading insurance and takaful operator that champions Sustainability, Etiqa is pleased to offer the first-in-Malaysia insurance and takaful coverage for EV Home Chargers."

"We hope that this will ease the concerns of car owners in considering EVs as an attractive option when purchasing new vehicles and spark further conversation in the personal choices we can all make to tackle climate change," added Chris.