Free Replacement Road Tax, License, VOC For Flood Victims

Flood victims have the burden of dealing with damage that extends much further than that done to their vehicle, but to help ease that load, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) has announced it will be offering free replacement documents for individuals impacted by the past week’s freak weather conditions.

As confirmed by Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, flood victims will be exempt from paying any fees related to the replacement of lost or damaged documents, including their driving license, road tax, or Vehicle Ownership Certificate (VOC).

These instructions have been given to the relevant authorities involved. However, in order to receive this exemption, those effected will need to lodge a police report about these lost or damaged documents before seeking their replacement at JPJ counters or service portals.

The Minister also said that there is no window period set for this exemption, meaning victims can take their time in handling this depending on their own circumstances. Staff under the transport ministry, which includes JPJ, Marine Department, and Land Public Transport Agency, have been advised to set up mobile counters to facilitate and prioritise the needs of victims on a case-by-case basis.

Typically, the Road Transport Department will charge a small fee for these lost or damaged items, with a replacement road tax for cars costing RM50 and RM20 for a driving license reissue.

The deluge that pounded the Klang Valley along with most of the Peninsula last weekend left thousands of Malaysians either stranded or facing a daunting list of home/property damage. The Klang Valley, via its topography and population density, are where the majority of Malaysians fell victim to flooding.

As a reminder for those of us lucky enough to be spared the flood’s devastation, we are still required to have our road tax and driver license ready and renewed ahead of the grace period’s ending on December 31st.