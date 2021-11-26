JPJ Reminds The Public To Not Wait Till The Very Last Second To Renew Their Road Tax And Licenses

JPJ has given a friendly reminder to the public to update all that is necessary to be road legal by January 1, 2022.

After providing another postponement until December 31 to renew road tax and driving licenses for those who still have not done so, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) is now giving a 'friendly reminder' to road users that their time is nearly up and that they do all that is necessary to be fully legal on the road.

As a reminder, to facilitate the many renewals of LKM and LMM, JPJ Office Counters (except UTC) throughout Malaysia will also be operating during break time (1.00 - 2.00 PM), so that users can easily renew their road tax and licenses.

To further help the situation, starting November 26, 2021, selected locations of JPJ Office Counters will also operate on weekends. JPJ also advises the public to use other service channels provided by JPJ such as JPJ Kiosk, JPJ Mobile Counter, and LKM Renewal at PUSPAKOM Inspection Centers throughout the country.

For those who prefer to do it online, members of the public can make full use of online services through the mySIKAP JPJ portal (https://public.jpj.gov.my), or through JPJ's strategic partners such as Pos Malaysia Berhad, and MyEG.