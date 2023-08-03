Geely Philippines to launch Ativa/Raize rival model next week - Geely GX3 Pro 1.5L

The Geely GX3 Pro 1.5L will be officially launched in the Phillippines next week and it'll certainly bring some competition for its main rival, the Toyota Raize, which also is the twin of the Perodua Ativa.

Geely Philippines first previewed its smallest SUV offering earlier this year at the 2023 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) and they've confirmed that two variants will be made available with estimated prices starting from PHP 778,000 to PHP 878,000 (roughly around RM64k to RM72k).

Both of the Geely GX3 Pro variants are fitted with the same engine - a 1.5-litre NA four-cylinder unit that produces 12PS and 145Nm of torque. The price difference between the two variants is due to the transmission - a five-speed manual for the GX3 Pro S and a CVT auto for the GX3 Pro Comfort.

According to Wapcar, Geely Philippines will bring in around 200 units of the Geely GX3 Pro to essentially test the market out. Considering the fact that this particular model has been around since 2017, the latest facelifted model with its new CVT automatic gearbox and updated grille should be a good test run for the local market.

To compare, the Toyota Raize in the Philippines is priced between PHP 751,000 to PHP 1,063,000, which is around the RM62k-RM87k mark. No news on the Geely GX3 Pro coming to Malaysia just yet as Proton is currently prepping the stage for the arrival of the Emgrand-based S50 in the near future. That should be quite the treat.