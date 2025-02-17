KIA EV4 unveiled, available as hatchback & sedan, can it fight Chinese EVs?

KIA EV4 is the Korean automaker’s latest move to diversify its EV lineup, aiming to capture a broader audience. While it looks strikingly different from the EV6, it still adheres to KIA’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. What exactly does that mean? Your guess is as good as ours, but one thing’s for sure: it’s bold, daring, and unmistakably KIA.

Starting at the front, the EV4 flaunts KIA’s signature EV Tiger Face, complete with vertically positioned Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) that echo the brand’s other electric models. Paired with an aggressively slanted nose, the car poses a wide, sporty stance—like a predator poised to strike.

Moving to the side, the sedan features a low-slung nose that flows into a long, sweeping rear. Sitting on 19-inch rims accented with KIA’s signature octagonal fenders and pronounced wheel arches, the EV4 boasts a futuristic, confident silhouette that’s unlike anything we’ve seen from KIA before.

At the rear, the design language remains consistent, with vertically positioned taillights and a two-piece spoiler adding to the car’s sleek profile. If the sedan’s long rear isn’t your cup of tea, the EV4 will also be available as a hatchback, which we think offers a more familiar—and arguably more attractive—shape..

Both the sedan and hatchback will be offered in a GT-Line trim, featuring upgrades like wing-shaped front and rear bumpers and triangular-motif 19-inch rims. These add to the car’s already futuristic and sporty vibe, making it a head-turner in every sense.

So far, KIA has kept details about the EV4’s performance, powertrain, and equipment under wraps. We’ll have to wait until the official launch on February 27 to get the full picture. But if the exterior is anything to go by, it’s clear that KIA isn’t just keeping up with the fierce EV competition—it’s aiming to stand out from the crowd.