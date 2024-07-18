Malaysia EV sales up by 112% in the first half of 2024, over 6,600 units sold

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) reported that EV sales in the country surged by 112% in the first half of 2024.

Compared to the same period back in 2023, that's over double the figures at 6,617 units when put side by side with the 3,117 units recorded in the first six months of last year.

What's even more astounding is the fact that these reported figures were data collected from fellow MAA members. Who is a big key player in the EV game that's not a member of MAA? Tesla, ladies and gents.

Tesla by itself sold just over 3,000 units in the first six months of 2024, if you refer to the data provided by www.data.gov.my. If these numbers are included alongside others from the grey import/reconditioned sales, it'll most likely be closer to the 50% mark.

With more and more brands and models coming into the market paired with competitive prices and the government's EV incentives, more folks are feeling more secure jumping onto the EV bandwagon.

That, and also the rapidly growing EV charging infrastructure across the country certainly helped with the transition from ICEs to EVs for the masses.

Judging by the trends reported by the MAA's reported figures, there's a big chance that we'll see a new record for annual EV sales at the end of 2024.

What's your favourite EV?