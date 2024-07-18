Carlist.my
Carlist.my App
Predict the Price of Your Vehicle
4.5
18,373
Get
Editor's Pick
Contact Seller
×
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Please send me more information about the car *
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Your enquiry has been submitted. Thank you.
Carlist.my security
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
Message Sent
Your message has been sent.
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Malaysia EV sales up by 112% in the first half of 2024, over 6,600 units sold

Malaysia EV sales up by 112% in the first half of 2024, over 6,600 units sold

Auto News
 | 

Malaysia EV sales up by 112% in the first half of 2024, over 6,600 units sold

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) reported that EV sales in the country surged by 112% in the first half of 2024.

Compared to the same period back in 2023, that's over double the figures at 6,617 units when put side by side with the 3,117 units recorded in the first six months of last year.

malaysian automotive association maa ev sales figure h1 2024

What's even more astounding is the fact that these reported figures were data collected from fellow MAA members. Who is a big key player in the EV game that's not a member of MAA? Tesla, ladies and gents.

Tesla by itself sold just over 3,000 units in the first six months of 2024, if you refer to the data provided by www.data.gov.my. If these numbers are included alongside others from the grey import/reconditioned sales, it'll most likely be closer to the 50% mark.

malaysian automotive association maa ev sales figure h1 2024

With more and more brands and models coming into the market paired with competitive prices and the government's EV incentives, more folks are feeling more secure jumping onto the EV bandwagon.

That, and also the rapidly growing EV charging infrastructure across the country certainly helped with the transition from ICEs to EVs for the masses.

Judging by the trends reported by the MAA's reported figures, there's a big chance that we'll see a new record for annual EV sales at the end of 2024.

What's your favourite EV?

 

Related Tags
EV ev malaysia Electric Car Electric Vehicle MAA malaysian automotive association
Print
Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
app-icon
app-icon
app-icon
View your Dream Cars
in the App
Download App Now