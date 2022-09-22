Most Complaints To Most Seats Sold - Air Asia Sells 500,000 Seats In Just 48 Hours

Air Asia's 5 million free seat promotion is a big hit with 500,000 seats sold in just 48 hours.

Despite being an airline with the most customer complaints, it seems that AirAsia's 5 million free seat promotion is still a hit, as half a million seats were sold for both short-haul and long-haul flights in just 48 hours.

This is a remarkable achievement for the airline and the travel industry following almost three years of travel restrictions. In fact, it was a record-breaking sale for AirAsia, surpassing the airline's pre-COVID daily sales record of 230,000 in January 2020.

Air Asia sells 500,000 seats in 48 hours!





According to the Star, the low-cost airline operator said value seekers have been snapping up "free seats" by the minute to their favourite short-haul destinations with the likes of Langkawi, Penang, and Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia.

It also said among the most popular overseas choices included Phuket, Krabi, and Chiang Mai in Thailand, Bali in Indonesia, and Cebu in the Philippines.

Air Asia is in the business of making dreams come true...

Air Asia Group chief commercial officer Karen Chan told The Star that the strong demand reflected a positive outlook for the company going forward.

"We're thrilled to see such strong demand for travel post-COVID and we're confident this is only the start. We're in the business of making dreams come true and it is worth every effort when we see our planes filled with wanderlust and excited passengers once again,"

Promotion on-going for Air Asia Free Seats!

The promotion was created to further stimulate the recovery of the travel and tourism industry in the region. AirAsia launched the sale of the 5 million free seat promotion last Monday, and you still have time to snap them up as it will only end on 25 September 2022 (Sunday).

The free seat offer might not allow you to travel right away as the travel period for the tickets is from 1 January 2023 to 28 October 2023, but it's just a matter of future planning.

Despite being called "free seats", the tickets are subjected to fees and surcharges, but with prices starting from RM23, they still represent good value for money.



