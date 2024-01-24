Malaysia Airlines adds BMW i7 fleet for private terminal transfer service

Malaysia Airlines (MAS) will be offering exclusive private terminal transfer service using a recently acquired fleet of BMW i7 EVs.

This particular transport service will begin in February where Enrich Platinum, Business Suite, and Business Class passengers flying with Malaysia Airlines can travel comfortably from the KLIA's Main Terminal Building to the Satellite Building.

Collaborating with BMW Group Malaysia together with its dealer partner, Ingress Auto, the BMW i7 transport fleet will be available 24 hours to promote a more 'sustainable and premium travel option' for Malaysia Airlines' customers.

If you don't feel like riding the 'premium bus' transfer provided by KLIA due to the temporary suspension of the aerotrain service, just spend a bit more to upgrade yourself to the MAS Business Class (or sign up to become an Enrich member) and take a ride in the BMW i7 like a boss instead.

According to Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi, CEO of Airlines from Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), "As the only carrier offering this temporary personalised service to our passengers in light of the aerotrain’s temporary suspension at KLIA Terminal 1, it underscores our dedication to elevating our standards of service to ensure a premium travel experience, while also reinforcing our commitment to embedding sustainable practices with the selection of the all-electric BMW i7 series."

"As the leading provider of premium electric vehicles in the country, this collaboration perfectly complements our dedication to creating more awareness on electric vehicles as well as the need for responsible mobility, offering lower CO2 emissions to support various industries in the country including the aviation industry," added Sashi Ambihaipahan, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability for BMW Group Malaysia.