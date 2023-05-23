Anthony Loke: Govt urges more airlines to use sustainable aviation fuel

The government wants local airlines to start using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) so that they are in line with the country’s efforts towards a low-carbon economy.

Several airlines and aviation companies around the world are actively using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as part of their efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote environmental sustainability, so it's no surprise that Malaysia too, wants to get into the act.

According to Malay Mail, Transport Minister Anthony Loke has come out and said that the government is encouraging more local airlines to use sustainable fuel.

"The aviation industry is the industry that has the highest rate of gas emissions and there are already countries in Europe that have made it mandatory for their airlines (to use SAF)."

"... but in Malaysia, we have not yet reached that level. However, we will go in that direction (mandating the use of SAF)," he told media at a press conference recently.

To make a statement, Loke arrived at the press conference in Langkawi on board a Malaysia Airlines commercial flight using SAF from KLIA.

It wouldn't be difficult to find a supplier for SAF, as Petronas Dagangan Berhad is already a SAF purvoyer. According to Hardeep Singh, Commercial Business head of Petronas Dagangan, there are also plans to start a pilot project to become a producer of the fuel.

“We have plans to produce (SAF) towards quarter four of this year,” said Hardeep.

Some of the early adopters of SAF are Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. They have all made significant commitments to SAF and has set a goal to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by using SAF.