2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 M Sport price unveiled - RM729,800

BMW Malaysia has finally announced the official pricing for the 2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 all-electric luxury sedan.

Priced at RM729,800 (on the road excluding insurance), the 2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 comes in one variant - the M Sport. We first saw the BMW i7 last year when it first arrived on our shores and it is safe to say that it is indeed the pinnacle of luxury EVs from BMW at the moment.

A number of previews over the past few months were conducted to give the public that further elevates the BMW 7 Series offerings alongside the unveiling of the new BMW 750e xDrive variants as well as the BMW X7 xDrive40i Pure Excellence.

With a total power output of 544hp and 745Nm of torque, the 2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 M Sport is said to have the capabilities to hit 0-100km/h in just 4.7 seconds as well as a limited top speed of 240km/h.

Paired with a 101.7kWh battery pack, it can travel over 600km with just a single charge (up to 625km WLTP). The new BMW i7 supports both AC and DC charging rated up to 11kW and 195kW respectively. If you're able to get it connected to a 195kW DC fast charger, 10%-80% charge can be achieved in just 34 minutes.

The RM729,800 price tag for the 2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 M Sport also comes with the BMW Extended Warranty and Service Package which includes:

BMW 5-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty with Free Scheduled Service Programme

BMW Roadside Assistance and Accident Hotline

The BMW Group Loyalty+ Mobile App - BMW Privileges Card

BMW Service Online

To know more about the BMW i7, CLICK HERE or head over to the nearest dealer.