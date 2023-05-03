Neta V all-electric SUV lands in Malaysia - RM99,800!

Intro Synergy Sdn Bhd, the official distributor for the Neta EV brand here in Malaysia, has officially soft-launched its first EV offering, the Neta V.

This small all-electric SUV will set a precedent for all affordable electric vehicles in the market as it becomes the first production EV here in Malaysia to be priced under the RM100,000 mark.

Unveiled at the Malaysia Autoshow 2023 during press day, future customers can start placing their bookings this week at MAEPS Serdang from 4-7 May 2023 at their booth located in Hall D. Priced at RM99,800 (OTR excluding insurance), the first 100 bookings will also receive a cash voucher worth RM10,000.

Based on the vehicle configuration presentation during the soft launch, the version of the five-seater Neta V that'll be marketed here in Malaysia is the one that's fitted with a single-electric motor powering the front wheels with an output of 95hp and 150Nm of torque.

That translates to a 0-50km/h time of 3.9 seconds followed by a city-friendly top speed of 120km/h. The full battery range can be pushed up to 380km (NEDC), which also means that this Malaysian Neta V is fitted with a 38.5kWh battery pack. Supporting both AC and DC charging, the fastest the Neta V can be charged from 30-80% is 30 minutes.

The insides are pretty much basic or 'minimalist' apart from the small yet sleek driver's display screen as well as the star of the interior, a 14.6-inch intelligent screen set horizontally in the middle of the dashboard. No buttons in this EV, so that's probably the biggest thing future customers need to get used to.

For the price of RM99,800, all Neta V units here in Malaysia will also receive 10 years body warranty (or 200,000km), five years general parts warranty (or 150,000km), and most importantly, eight years EV high voltage parts warranty (or 180,000km).

Five exterior colours can be chosen for the Neta V - Pink, White, Sky Blue, Cyan, and Midnight Gray. Expect this sub-RM100k EV to be officially launched sometime in July 2023.