The Neta V, introduced in Malaysia in October 2023 as the country’s most affordable electric vehicle (EV) with RM100,000 on-the-road price, has received a 0-star safety rating following an evaluation by ASEAN NCAP.

In the assessment report, the Neta V scored just 28.55 points overall. It achieved 6.31/32.00 in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), 34.46/51.00 in Child Occupant Protection (COP), 7.50/21.00 in Safety Assist, and 0/16.00 in Motorcyclist Safety (MS).

Crash test analysis are major part of safety testing, of course, which makes the Neta V’s AOP results particularly concerning, with the vehicle scoring zero points for frontal impact. The driver and front passenger’s torsos and the driver’s head received poor protection. This is partly due to the lack of advanced restraint systems—Neta V is equipped with only two frontal airbags and no seatbelt pre-tensioners.

On a slightly brighter note, the COP scores were better, with 8 points for frontal impact and 4 points for side impact when child seats were used.

However, Safety Assist scores suffered due to the absence of advanced features like autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, and lane-keep assist. While the car includes basic systems such as Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Stability Control (ESC), it lags significantly behind some notable competitors.

Additionally, the Neta V scored 0/16 in Motorcyclist Safety, lacking technologies such as blind-spot detection, pedestrian protection, and advanced rear visualisation.

This rating comes on the heels of the MG5’s 0-star ANCAP rating earlier this year, emphasizing the need for stricter safety standards in the budget EV segment. While affordability is attractive, it does call into question the trade-offs involved.