The 2024 Chery Omoda 5 has achieved a prestigious five-star rating in the ASEAN NCAP (New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries) under the 2021-2025 assessment protocol, with an impressive overall score of 88.64 (weighted).

This top rating was earned across all assessment categories, highlighting the Omoda 5's robust safety performance and structural integrity. Standard passive safety features in the 2024 Omoda 5 include six airbags, ABS, electronic stability control, seat belt reminders, and rear seat occupant detection.

Advanced active safety (ADAS) technology also comes standard, such as autonomous emergency braking, blind spot detection, automatic high beam, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and lane keep assist.

In specific safety categories, the Omoda 5 excelled with a score of 29.42 out of 32.00 points in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 44.26 out of 51.00 points in Child Occupant Protection (COP). The vehicle also scored 20.49 out of 21.00 points in the Safety Assist category and 12.00 out of 16.00 points in the Motorcyclist Safety category. This rating underscores the 2024 Omoda 5's commitment to safety and protection for all road users.