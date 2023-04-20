Neta is coming to Malaysia in May - first EV under RM100k?

It's official, folks. The Neta EV brand is coming to Malaysia as announced recently by Intro Synergy Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GoAuto Group Sdn Bhd.

They will in charge as the sole distributor of the Neta marque here in Malaysia and its partnership with Hozon New Energy Auto Co. Ltd has one heck of a five-year plan that involves an RM300 million investment to develop its manufacturing and assembly plant together with its sales and aftersales networks.

To mark this momentous occasion, Intro Synergy also announced that their very first EV will be the Neta V, a compact EV that was recently launched at the Bangkok International Motor Show. For the Malaysian market, the Neta will be showcased at the Malaysia Autoshow 2023 happening from 4-7 May 2023 at MAEPS Serdang. Online bookings will also open during the same time.

According to Dato'SM Azli, Group Chairman of Go Auto, "We are excited to announce our partnership with Neta, which will enable us to bring our innovative electric vehicles at an affordable and competitive price range to more customers in Malaysia. We hoped that this brand will be well received by the public and further boost EV acceptance in Malaysia."

Speaking of the Neta V, the five-seater hatchback is priced at 549,000 baht in Thailand, which is equivalent to around RM72,000. Does this mean that the Neta V has the potential to become the very first EV to be priced under RM100k? We sure hope so.

Spec-wise, this EV comes packing with a single electric motor setup that produces 95hp and 150Nm of torque that is paired to a 38.5kWh battery pack which offers an NEDC range of up to 384km.

While that is enough for your daily travels, Neta also offers a slightly bigger 55kWh battery pack that pushes the range to over 400km on a single charge. Should be a very interesting prospect if they can the pricing right, eh?