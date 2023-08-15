Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Neta V's price controversy - RM 79,800 listing incorrect says official distributor

Neta V's price controversy - RM 79,800 listing incorrect says official distributor

Auto News
 | 

Neta V's price controversy - RM 79,800 listing incorrect says official distributor

Amidst the buzz created by a widely circulated photo on social media depicting the Neta V priced at RM 79,800, Intro Synergy Sdn. Bhd, the custodian of the Neta brand here in Malaysia, has come forward to refute the authenticity of the displayed price.

In an official statement shared on Neta Auto Malaysia's official Facebook page, they addressed the issue and clarified, "We are aware of a viral issue related to the price of Neta V at a shopping centre recently."

Neta V pricing Johor BharuPhotos by Nicolas Koo, posted in Malaysian EV Owners Club Facebook group

"We would like to deny the displayed price and would like to clarify that the price of Neta V will only be officially announced during the launch ceremony scheduled for next month. We will comply with all the policies that have been set."

"What is certain is that we will announce the price of Neta V along with attractive package offers to all customers. We sincerely apologise to all stakeholders for any inconvenience caused."

The company expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to stakeholders due to this misunderstanding.

2023 Intro Synergy statement Malaysia on Neta V pricingThe viral photograph that triggered this response was captured at an automotive fair held in Sutera Mall Johor Bahru, featuring the Neta V adorned with a fancy body kit.

Neta V Malaysia

As of now, the Neta V is currently available with a starting price of RM 99,800 (on-the-road without insurance).

The model offers a singular variant equipped with a 38.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that powers a 95 PS/150 Nm motor, delivering an estimated range of 380 km according to the NEDC standard.

Related Tags
Neta V Neta Auto Malaysia's official Facebook page Intro Synergy Sdn. Bhd
Print
Adam Aubrey

Adam Aubrey

Content Producer

Wants to live the simple life, especially when it comes to cars and bikes. That's what tech is for he reckons, to make motoring simpler

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party