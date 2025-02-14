Carlist.my
New Corvette ZR1 breaks 5 track records, leaving Porsches and McLarens in the dust

New Corvette ZR1 breaks 5 track records, leaving Porsches and McLarens in the dust

The C8 Corvette is no stranger to taking on flagship supercars from all over the world. With the immense increase in performance and a new mid-engined layout, the C8 corvette has certainly cemented itself as a proper respectable super car. 

Now that Chevrolet has announced the new Corvette ZR1, not only is the Corvette buffed with more performance, it is coming for the heads of legacy track-focused cars from the likes of Porsche and McLaren. And how do they do that? By breaking track records.

Corvette sent out 4 drivers to do just that. Not only did they break track records, they absolutely demolished them. Here are the tracks and the times:

Watkins Glen Long Course: 1:52.7. Driver: Bill Wise (Previously 1:56.96 from a 991.2 GT3 RS)

Road America: 2:08.6. Driver: Brian Wallace ( Previously 2:13:81 from a 992 GT3 RS

Road Atlanta: 1:22.8. Driver: Chris Barber (Previously 1:24:88 from a 991 GT2 RS

Virginia International Raceway Full Course: 1:47.7. Driver: Aaron Link (Previously 1:55:38 from a Mercedes AMG GT Black Series

Virginia International Raceway Grand Course: 2:32.3. Driver: Aaron Link. (Previously 2:34:90 from a McLaren Senna
(all times listed above are from stock street cars only) 

To leave such a massive gap on the competition, the ZR1 is fitted with some insane upgrades compared to the Stingray and the Z06 models. The engine bay houses a 5.5L twin-turbo V8 that puts out 1,064hp and 1,123Nm. It is also fitted with the ZTK package which includes a slew of aerodynamic upgrades capable of generating over 1,200lbs (544kg) of downforce. This results in a top speed of 375km/h on the track and 0-60mph (96.5km/h) time of 2.3 seconds. Chevrolet claims that no car with a price under $1 million can rival these numbers. 

Currently the ZR1 is still unavailable even in U.S. dealerships, but you can find yourself a C8 Corvette Stingray in Carlist.my for similar prices with its 911 competitors. 

 

