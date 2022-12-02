New Porsche Centre launched in JB - First Porsche Classic Partner in Malaysia

Porsche Malaysia (Sime Darby Auto Performance) has officially launched its latest Porsche Centre in Johor Bahru, Johor.

The latest Porsche 4S showroom which is located at Danga Bay offers state-of-the-art features covering a space of 5,412 square metres and three stories total offering everything and anything related to Porsche in relation to sales, aftersales, and parts, or the more eloquently coined term, "Destination Porsche".

"Destination Porsche" concept, inside and out

Designed to be both luxurious and welcoming, the new Porsche Centre in JB grants great visibility for the interior from the outside. Different modules of the showroom are separated between the new model Highlight display, E-Performance, Porsche Classic, Fitting Lounge, Delivery Bay, and Certified Pre-Owned cars.

Doubling up as a premium space for the Porsche community to organise their gatherings, the new Porsche 4S centre also includes e-sports racing simulators that can be used for a bit of fun for the customers or even prep some laps before heading to the track.

Catering to all Porsche models, modern & classic

For Porsche Taycan owners both current and new, the Porsche Centre JB is also equipped with a 175kW DC fast charger as well as a 22kW AC charging point. Other services available include the integrated Porsche-certified Body & Paint, nine service bays, and the country's first certified Porsche Classic Partner.

The Porsche Classic Partner aims to provide all the necessary technical support for all classic Porsche models, including the procurement of spare parts directly from Porsche AG Classic and even factory-approved restoration service as well as maintenance. This particular section of the showroom is branded under the Classic Module portion, which also carries the heritage-theme brand experience for all Porsche fans of old ages, modern and classic.