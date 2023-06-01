Porsche Malaysia marks milestone with 1,000th locally assembled Cayenne

Porsche Malaysia celebrates a significant milestone as they reach the production of the 1,000th locally assembled Cayenne in Malaysia. The locally assembled Cayenne, built with Porsche's renowned standards of quality, is tailored specifically for the Malaysian market, offering exceptional performance and craftsmanship.

Porsche Malaysia, represented by Sime Darby Auto Performance, recently marked a significant achievement as they celebrated the production of the 1,000th Porsche Cayenne at their Inokom assembly facility in Kulim, Kedah.

This milestone highlights the strong demand for the locally assembled Cayenne, which has become a favourite among Malaysian Porsche enthusiasts.

The Porsche Cayenne, known as the "sports car for five," has been an integral part of the Porsche family for over 20 years. With its off-road capabilities, dynamic on-road performance, and luxurious features, the latest Cayenne continues to embody the essence of a versatile all-rounder.

Christopher Hunter, CEO of Sime Darby Auto Performance, expressed his delight at reaching this milestone and emphasised the Cayenne's popularity among customers.

"We are very pleased to reach this milestone with the locally assembled Cayenne, affirming once again that the Porsche SUV remains a favourite with our customers. Our local assembly facility in Inokom continues to support our growth, to meet the demand from sports car fans in Malaysia. This growth in demand also speaks volumes about our high quality – proof that a Porsche is built to the highest standards," said Christopher

The assembly facility in Inokom reflects Porsche's commitment to Malaysia and its partnership with Sime Darby. The facility is staffed entirely by skilled Malaysians, contributing to the growth of local communities.

For customers who desire personalisation, the locally assembled Cayenne offers a range of lifestyle-oriented equipment accessories. These include a roof transport system with a bicycle rack, a luggage net, a luggage compartment liner, all-weather floor mats, and a car care case.

Those seeking more exclusivity can opt for the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Package, which enhances the luxury elements of the Cayenne.

Additionally, a custom-made chronograph watch inspired by the Cayenne is available from Porsche Design. Customers can customise the coloured ring on the dial to match their Cayenne's colour scheme, and individual engravings can be added to create a truly unique timepiece.

Since its launch, the locally assembled Cayenne has embarked on adventurous journeys across Malaysia, showcasing its capabilities as a luxurious and reliable travel companion.

Prominent figures like Malaysian photojournalist Annice Lyn have explored scenic routes, natural landscapes, and cultural sites, capturing the essence of the Cayenne's versatility and performance.

To learn more about the Porsche Cayenne, interested individuals can visit the nearest Porsche Centre.