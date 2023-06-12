Opening of SUKE Phase Two scheduled for next week

The second phase of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Elevated Highway (SUKE) is set to open to the public in the middle of this month.

According to Berita Harian's report, Datuk Mohammad Azlan Abdullah, the Chief Executive Officer of Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (PROLINTAS), stated that the opening of SUKE's second phase is expected to reduce congestion on the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) by up to 30 per cent.

"Next week, the second phase of SUKE will connect users from the Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS), Port Klang, Subang Jaya, Bukit Kemuning, and Puchong to Bukit Antarabangsa and the city centre faster.

"We aim to have a traffic volume of 80,000 to 100,000 vehicles per day using the SUKE Phase 2 route from the Sri Petaling interchange to Bukit Antarabangsa," he said.

Photo credit: Ministry of Works

He was speaking after a media briefing and site visit for the SUKE Phase Two project which Berita Harian attended recently. Also present were PROLINTAS Chief Operating Officer (Projects and Operations), Rostam Shahruf Tami; SUKE General Manager, Zakaria Shaffie; and SUKE Senior Manager, Mohd Bazly Said.

He added that SUKE Phase 2 completes the main stretch of the highway, spanning 24.4 kilometres from Sri Petaling to Ulu Klang, with a total length of 57.7 kilometres, including interchanges.

"There are 14 entry and exit interchanges, most of which were opened last year in the first phase from Cheras-Kajang to Bukit Antarabangsa.

"At present, the Cheras-Kajang to Bukit Antarabangsa stretch receives an average traffic of 60,000 to 70,000 vehicles per day. With the opening of the second phase, we aim to have 90,000 to 100,000 vehicles using it," he said.

As of May 25, the SUKE project has achieved 99.36 per cent progress, while the third phase involving the Alam Damai interchange is under construction and expected to open in the third quarter of this year.

The first phase of SUKE, covering a distance of 16.6 kilometres from the Cheras-Kajang interchange to the Bukit Antarabangsa interchange, was opened on September 16 last year