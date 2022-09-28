SUKE's Grand Saga Highway Exit Congestion To Be Reviewed

The Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) will be looking into making some changes to its exit ramp down to the Cheras-Kajang Expressway (CKE or Grand Saga).

A lot of complaints have gone viral on social media regarding the exit ramp design that leads directly to the PGA/Jalan Medan Masria traffic light. Currently, the ramp's single wide lane has caused some worries regarding safety as well as congestion even outside of peak hours.

*Image credit: The Vibes

Reduction of queue period at the traffic light

Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas) has released a statement regarding the possible solution of converting it into two lanes to help reduce the traffic light queue period and congestion. That way, more cars can exit onto the Grand Saga highway even during peak hours.

According to the statement, "The review will be done together with the concession company of Cheras-Kajang Expressway (CKE) to review the overall traffic light's configuration including one nearby Maktab PDRM (Kuala Lumpur Royal Malaysia Police College) that is also under its jurisdiction."

*Image credit: Twitter

More updates to prevent traffic backlog

As more feedback are gathered from real-world users, more changes will be implemented by both SUKE and CKE to further prevent any more traffic backlog. This includes adding two 'no right turn' at the junction to CKE - one at the junction itself and the other around 200m further up.

As for the slip road near Jalan Cheras to Jalan Medan Maria, that is now labelled as 'partially completed'. Its overall completion is expected to be done by the end of February 2023.