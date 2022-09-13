Soon To Open SUKE Expressway Expected to Ease Congestion On MMR2

The soon-to-open SUKE elevated expressway is supposed to help ease the congestion on the MRR2.

According to the official Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) website, the much-anticipated expressway will be opening soon.

SUKE to open soon - 24.4 kilometres from Sri Petaling to Ulu Kelang

The 24.4km, three-lane, dual-carriageway from Sri Petaling to Ulu Kelang has 14 interchanges and reaches out to over 60 residential areas, and connects major highways and roads in Kuala Lumpur.

One of the most expected outcomes of SUKE is the reduction of traffic congestion on Kuala Lumpur's Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2), which is notorious for its frequent traffic jams.

According to a report by FMT where they interviewed SUKE's deputy general manager Zarulazam Eusofe, "The new highway is expected to benefit more than 170,000 users daily, with the multi-level highway cutting down the distance traveled and addressing the heavy congestion on the MMR2."

He also added that aside from smoother traffic flow, the highway can help users save on petrol and shorten their traveling time.

Traffic will be dispersed through SUKE's 14 interchanges, including Sri Petaling, Sungai Besi, Alam Damai, Cheras-Kajang, Cheras Hartamas, Bukit Teratai, Tasik Tambahan, Permai, Kosas, Pekan Ampang, Ampang Point, Ulu Kelang, Hillview and Bukit Antarabangsa.

SUKE is also built to connect a complete ring of networked highways and roads in and around Klang Valley as well as the existing Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS), KL-Seremban Highway (KL-SEREMBAN), Sungai Besi Expressway (BESRAYA), Cheras-Kajang Highway (CHERAS-KAJANG), Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH) and Duta-Ulu Klang Expressway (DUKE).



