A client from Japan has commissioned Rolls-Royce to build a one-of-one Phantom, and the result is absolutely gorgeous – a masterpiece that blends luxury with the beauty of Japanese culture.

The exterior is wrapped in a beautiful Crystal over Arctic White finish, complemented with extended disc alloy wheels in a matching body colour. A subtle coachline runs elegantly along the side and ends near the rear passenger door with a beautifully hand-painted cherry blossom motif featured as a neat focal point.

Inside, the theme transitions into a comfier setting. The cabin features a dominantly tan leather interior that compliments the work of art that is the Sakura Tree embroidery stretching across the Bespoke Starlight Headliner.

The Sakura Tree embroidery was meticulously crafted using an offset tatami stitch, inspired by the ancient Japanese weave technique. A singular artisan made over 250,000 stitches across 11 individual frame sections that were then joined together seamlessly to create the graphic.

To mimic the effect of cherry petals falling from the Sakura tree, Rolls-Royce used a technique called “Sculptural 3D Embroidery” to achieve a realistic and immersive look for the Cherry petals littered across the rear interior of the car – a first for Rolls Royce.

The process of bringing this concept of tradition and art together into a Rolls Royce was no small feat. All in all, the design for the Phantom Cherry Blossom started 3 years ago where the artisans first met the client. Within that 3 years, 6 months were spent developing and designing the highly intricate headliner design.

Sakura trees and the culture of “Hanami”(or flower viewing) is deeply rooted in Japanese society. During spring, families and friends gather under the blooming trees to celebrate the fleeting beauty of the blossoms, which last for only about a week. Hanami is a deeply cherished tradition, symbolizing the transient nature of life and the joy of shared moments.

The client’s vision for this bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantom was to capture the essence of Hanami and pass it down through generations. Just as the Sakura season is cherished, the client hopes their one-off Rolls-Royce will become a family heirloom—embodying the spirit of tradition, beauty, and connection.

