Should You Sell Your Car Yourself - And How?

So, you're ready to part ways with your trusty vehicle. Once a companion through thick and thin, it's now an asset waiting to be maximised, perhaps in order to acquire a new vehicle. That said, extracting the most out of selling your car isn’t exactly a straightforward process. So, how can you get the best price for it?

The first option is probably to trade it in when buying a new car, which is probably the most convenient but won't yield the highest value. Dealers consider not just the car's worth but also how much they can sell it for and how long it might stay unsold, resulting in a lower cash offer than its actual value. An upshot here is the promise of the sale having a direct impact on the price of the new car you might be eyeing.

It’s no secret that selling a car yourself, privately, can fetch more money than a trade-in, giving you better leverage for your next purchase by controlling the variables of the sale. You should be prepared to roll up your sleeves, though, as getting the most out of a private sale correlates closely with the effort you put in.

Don’t worry. Though it is more difficult and time consuming, selling your car privately is indeed very doable, and this guide should put you on the right path.

1. Assess and Fix Your Car's Condition

This is the first step, though it should be labelled as Step 0 as you already should have a clear idea where your car stands in terms of its visual and mechanical condition.

Buyers have plenty of options, so addressing any visible damage or faults is crucial. Many sellers neglect basic improvements like topping up fluids, removing dents or scratches, or replacing minor consumables issues such as worn out wiper blades or brake light bulbs. Any non-functioning item, though minor, sows seeds of doubt about the car’s condition that might not be just skin deep.

Before selling, fix any significant damage or mechanical problems at a trusted mechanic. While a 5-year-old car with relatively high mileage might not warrant expensive repairs, detailing any remaining issues clearly in your ad could also be useful to add crucial context to buyers as they pursue the sale.

2. Service Your Car

Faults and issues aside, if your car hasn't been serviced recently, getting it serviced can further highlight potential issues and show buyers that you've maintained it well. If it was serviced within the last few months, another service might not be necessary. In this case, it might be worth going beyond a simple oil change. Replace certain parts if necessary such as brake pads, spark plugs, or even transmission, brake, or steering fluid if the car is still using the ‘lifetime’ factory fill.

3. Prepare Your Car's Paperwork

Legal proof of your ownership is essential, of course, but other than that, gather all necessary documents, service history, and receipts for maintenance. A lack of paperwork can deter buyers and lower your car's value, but a comprehensive collection of documentation will instill confidence that the vehicle has been carefully maintained, increasing its perceived value.

4. Clean Your Car

First impressions do matter, and a thorough cleaning inside and out can make a significant difference. Ensure all personal items and trash are removed, clean storage areas and cup holders.

Consider a professional detailer for the best results and discuss how much you are willing to spend, as they will be able to meticulously attend to the car’s exterior paint condition as well as the interior trim to bring the car as close to its showroom visual condition as possible.

5. Take High-Quality Photos

Good photos are crucial for attracting buyers, regardless of the platform you choose to advertise, whether that be an online marketplace or friends/family spreading the word.

Take pictures in clear weather, preferably in a shaded area and use a neutral background if possible to make the car stand out, avoid giving away your address or general location, and ensure the car is clean and positioned nicely. Include interior shots, the dashboard with the engine running (to communicate a lack of lit fault lights), and any details like the mileage.

6. Arrange Viewings and Negotiate Price

Here’s where you might need to channel your inner salesperson. Be prepared for calls/messages from prospective buyers of all stripes. You will need to gauge a person’s interest level and authenticity, and from there proceed to arrange a viewing.

As you will be dealing with strangers, always be mindful of your safety. It’s always a good idea to have someone you trust accompany you during these viewings. Know your ideal, fair, and lowest acceptable prices, and be ready to negotiate while standing your ground. Low-ball offers will be thrown your way, but if you’re firm in knowing what your car is worth, they shouldn’t tempt you.

Get it done with CARSOME

We hope this article gives you a better idea about what to expect when selling your car privately. By adhering to these basic steps, you can maximise your car's value and walk away with more in your pocket than you initially expected following the sale of your car. However, as you can see, it isn’t really a quick or easy process with many potential pitfalls along the way.

