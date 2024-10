After making its Southeast Asian debut in Indonesia in July, the BYD M6 electric MPV has now arrived in other regional markets, with Thailand being its next destination earlier this month. Now, Malaysia is preparing for the arrival of this fully-electric MPV, as it is expected to go on sale soon, evidenced by the teaser campaign being run by the brand’s Malaysian distributor, Sime Darby Auto Beyond.

While the official details regarding the launch date and specific variants for the Malaysian market remain under wraps, the M6's entry is highly anticipated by EV enthusiasts and families looking for a versatile, eco-friendly vehicle.

The BYD M6, or also previously known as the Song Max, is essentially an updated version of the e6 MPV that had already made waves in certain markets, with the M6 bringing several enhancements, both in design and performance. As its exact specification remains unknown, it’s anyone’s guess whether we will see a seven-seater version like the one launched in Indonesia, or will Malaysia follow Thailand's lead by offering only the six-seat variant?

In Indonesia, the M6 is priced between 379 million rupiah (around RM110,000) and 429 million rupiah (around RM124,000), depending on the variant, while the recently launched Thailand-spec M6 is offered at a price range of 829,900 baht (about RM107,000) to 929,900 baht (about RM120,000). Given these figures, we can expect the pricing in Malaysia to be in a similar range, depending on the configurations offered.

The BYD M6 has undergone a subtle yet stylish redesign to distinguish it from the e6. The most noticeable change is the adoption of BYD's latest corporate face, featuring a full-width silver bar that connects the revamped multi-projector LED headlights. This design cue, along with the wing-shaped bumper insert, gives the M6 a more modern and cohesive look. The sleek air intakes and chrome accents further enhance the vehicle’s refined appearance.

At the rear, the M6 sports full-width tail lamps with a slimmer chrome strip, which adds a touch of elegance. The BYD lettering badge is prominently displayed, emphasizing the brand’s identity. Both the Indonesian and Thai versions of the M6 come with 17-inch Y-spoke alloy wheels, a feature we can expect to see in the Malaysian model as well.

Both of those aforementioned ASEAN markets offer the MPV in two distinct power outputs, a feature that will likely be mirrored when it lands on our shores. The base variant, known as the Dynamic in Thailand, delivers 163PS and 310Nm of torque - identical to the Seal Dynamic, incidentally - for acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in about 10.1 seconds, endowing it with more than adequate shove for everyday urban driving.

The higher output variant, known as the Extended in Thailand and Superior in Indonesia, offers more power at 204PS from essentially the same traction motor with torque level at 310Nm. This configuration boasts a quicker acceleration, shaving the century sprint to 8.6 seconds, or on par with the BYD Atto 3.

One of the highlights of the BYD M6 is its battery technology, powered by the company’s proprietary Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) unit. The base ‘Dynamic’ variant comes equipped with a 55.4kWh battery, which provides a range of up to 420 kilometers (NEDC). For those seeking more range, the higher output version is equipped with a larger 71.8 kWh battery, extending the driving range to an impressive 530km on a single charge.

When it comes to charging, the M6 supports DC fast charging up to 85 kW for the base model and up to 115 kW for the higher output variant with the latter allowing the battery to be charged from 10% to 80% in just 40 minutes. As for AC charging, both variants are limited to a sluggish 7kW (a complaint also levelled at the Seal) instead of 11kW often expected to be an industry standard by this point.

Inside, the BYD M6 boasts a comfortable and tech-forward cabin, introducing a wood-effect dashboard trim and a redesigned center console over the e6’s more spartan appointments. One of the most significant updates is the larger 12.8-inch touchscreen, which in typical BYD fashion can now rotate between horizontal and vertical orientations.

The M6 also comes equipped with a host of standard equipment and functionality, including keyless entry, push-button start, automatic air-conditioning, an NFC key card, and a 360-degree camera system. On top of this, the higher output Extended variant adds premium touches like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated power-adjustable front seats, wireless charging, roof rails, and a powered tailgate.

The M6, like the other vehicles in the BYD lineup, is packed to the gills with safety features: six airbags, stability control, and door-opening warnings included in all variants. Also, in terms of driver assistance features, the M6 offers autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane centering assist as standard. The higher output variant also includes additional safety features such as blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert with auto brake, and emergency lane-keeping assist.

We’re probably still some weeks or months out from its tentative launch window, but the BYD M6 is set to be a strong contender in the growing electric vehicle market in Malaysia, especially due to the strong positive brand perception associated with BYD. We’ll have more on its arrival as the news trickles in, so stay tuned!