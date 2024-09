Sime Darby Beyond Auto has officially introduced the BYD Seal Dynamic in Malaysia, completing the lineup for the popular EV sedan with a more value-packed offering that’s definitely going to pique much interest from those on the fence.

Priced at RM163,800, the Dynamic variant is RM16,000 cheaper than the RM179,800 Premium version and RM36,000 less than the top-tier RM199,800 Performance model, both of which were launched earlier this year.

In terms of bang for your buck, tt also poses a uniquely compelling fully electric alternative to the similary sized and nearly identically priced Honda Civic RS e:HEV and Mazda 3.

The Dynamic retains most of the high-end equipment found in the Premium and Performance models. These include LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED tail lights, retractable door handles, and a panoramic roof. However, the Dynamic does ride on 18-inch alloy wheels with 225/50 Giti Comfort tyres, whereas the other variants feature 19-inch wheels with 235/45 Continental EcoContact 6 Q tyres.

Another visual tell that, potentially, distinguishes the Dynamic from its pricier counterparts is the exterior colors options, being that there are only two: Cosmos Black and Aurora White, omitting the additional colors offered for the Premium and Performance models.

The Seal Dynamic features a single electric motor, essentially mirroring Atto 3 SUV and Dolphin Premium Extended Range in terms of outputs, delivering 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque to the rear wheels. For most intents and purposes, due to the torque figure comparable to the more expensive Seal Premium (360Nm), it should offer very similar day-to-day performance.

These numbers, though, are significantly less than the Seal Performance’s combined 530 PS and 670 Nm, obviously. Still, the Dynamic should have plenty of pep, being able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds - slightly quicker than that aforementioned top-spec Civic, if you were wondering.

The Seal Dynamic stores juice in a 61.4kWh Blade lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery, which provides a driving range of up to 460 km based on WLTP standards. In comparison, the Premium and Performance variants both come equipped with the larger 82.5kWh battery pack.

Though BYD are stubborninly still fitting all variants of the Seal with a 7kW onboard charger for AC inputs via its Type 2 connection, topping off the Dynamic’s smaller battery is also quicker thanks to its smaller capacity with a full charge taking 8.6 hours compared to the 15+ hours required for the Premium/Performance.

That said, BYD has knee-capped DC charging on the Dynamic to a maximum of 110 kW, enabling a 30-80% charge in 32 minutes. By contrast, the Premium and Performance variants can handle up to 150kW.

Dimensionally, all variants of the Seal are identical, measuring 4,800 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width, and 1,460 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,920 mm. However, the Dynamic is lighter at 1,922 kg, compared to the Premium's 2,055 kg and the Performance’s 2,185 kg. Despite the differences in weight, all variants share the same boot space, offering 400 litres at the rear and 50 litres in the front.

Inside, the Dynamic comes with faux leather upholstery, but it boasts the same 15.6-inch central touchscreen with switchable landscape/portrait orientation, a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, and a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system as the higher-end models.

It also includes features all the other equiment additions found on the Premium and Dynamic such as ventilated/heated powered seats, dual-zone air-conditioning, keyless entry and start, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and two wireless mobile chargers.