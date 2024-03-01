2024 BYD Seal bags over 1,300 bookings in 4 days since Malaysian launch

In just four days since its local launch, the 2024 BYD Seal has garnered over 1,300 bookings in Malaysia, solidifying its status as one of the most sought-after BEV cars in the market.

The BYD Seal, imported fully (CBU) from China, offers two variants at the following prices:

Premium RWD: RM179,800 (RM180,430 OTR without insurance)

Performance AWD: RM199,800 (RM200,430 OTR without insurance)

Due to the immense demand, official distributor Sime Darby Beyond Auto has extended its early bird promo campaign until March 3, 2024, following the depletion of the initial 1,100 early bird promo packages.

Booking the BYD Seal via the official website or nationwide showrooms will still receive complimentary home chargers and free Gentari or ChargEV charging credits worth RM800, subject to terms and conditions.

Jeffrey Gan, Managing Director for Southeast Asia at SDM, commented, “The response from Malaysians clearly demonstrates their readiness to embrace electric vehicles (EVs) from BYD, which continues to make waves here and in other parts of the region. This achievement also marks another milestone in the robust evolution of the country’s EV market.”

The Premium RWD variant boasts an 82.5 kWh LFP Blade battery powering a 313 PS/360 Nm rear-mounted motor, offering a driving range of up to 570 km (WLTP). The range-topping Performance AWD variant shares the same battery but incorporates a second motor for all-wheel-drive capability, delivering an output of 530 PS/670 Nm and a range of up to 520 km (WLTP).

Moreover, the BYD Seal features a warranty package comprising a 6-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty, an 8-year/160,000 km battery warranty, and an 8-year/150,000 km drive unit warranty. Additionally, it offers Standard and Plus Service packages for durations of 3, 6, and 8 years to ensure hassle-free ownership.

In the BEV segment, the main competitor of the BYD Seal is the Tesla Model 3, with prices starting at RM 189,000 for the Standard Range variant and RM 218,000 for the Long Range model.

However, the ORA brand from Great Wall Motors (GWM) are poised to launch their contender, the 07, into the Malaysian market, further heating up the segment.