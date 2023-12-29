Meet the Zeekr 007 - a Tesla Model 3 killer with 870km range, over 630hp, and a 90-inch display at its nose

Zeekr, the premium fully electric brand under Geely, has debuted the 007 sedan as a direct rival to Tesla's Model 3, boasting impressive specs such as an 800V electric architecture, an advertised 870 km maximum range, and a claimed acceleration time acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.84 seconds.

Priced from 209,900 yuan to 299,900 yuan (roughly RM135k to RM193k), the 007 has already garnered 51,569 orders in 40 days.

According to the automaker, deliveries are scheduled to start on January 1st, following the recent commencement of mass production.

In terms of its specifications, the 007 is built on the PMA2 platform, a version of Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture that also underpins the Polestar 4 and Lotus Eletre.

The 007 offers two battery sizes over a total of 5 variants: Zeekr’s 75 kWh (their in-house LFP ‘Golden Battery’) with up to 688km of range, and CATL’s 100 kWh Qilin battery, providing a range of 870 km due to its superior NMC chemistry.

Equipped with the Golden Battery, the 007 can extend its range by 500 km in 15 minutes through its support of DC fast charging at an astonishing maximum rate of 500kW.

To this end, Zeekr says they are committed to an expansion of their charging network, offering V2 600 kW and V3 800 kW liquid-cooled fast chargers with plans to scale up to 10,000 charging poles by 2026.

Their goal, encapsulated in the "1515 plan," aims to make charging as convenient as visiting a convenience store for 90% of Zeekr owners within three years.

The 007 measures 4865/1900/1450 mm with a 2928 mm wheelbase, a very similar footprint to the Tesla Model 3 Highland. Though its front end ‘visor’ looks rather typical for EVs, it actually features an enormous 90" LCD screen that can display a variety of texts or graphics to communicate with other road users and pedestrians.

We can imagine this being used to continually promote the owner’s social media handle.

Its powertrain options include a rear-wheel drive single-motor (418hp, 440Nm) or dual-motor AWD version that offers a peak output 637hp and 710Nm of torque thanks to a 220hp electric motor up front.

Inside, the 007’s interfaces are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chip and Zeekr OS 6.0, featuring an AR-HUD, a 15.05" rotatable OLED display (lookout BYD) with 2.5k resolution, and a 21-speaker system with Dolby Atmos.

The vehicle also boasts advanced ADAS technology and access to up to a claimed 508 teraflops of computing power thanks to an Nvidia Orin X processor to control its robust sensor setup including 12 high-definition cameras, 5 millimetre wave radars, 12 ultrasonic radars, and LIDAR.

The Geely-owned premium EV brand had previously made waves with their debut vehicle, the 001, back in 2021 before later expanding their line with the Zeekr X crossover and a fully electric MPV with the 009 that’s now a basis for the Volvo EM90.