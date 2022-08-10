Zeekr 009 Luxury EV MPV Teased Ahead Of Launch

Zeekr has teased us with more photos of its latest luxury EV MPV model, the Zeekr 009.

With a growing demand for luxury MPVs in China, it's no surprise that Geely's premium and electrified arm went in this direction. Based on looks alone, we can say that the Zeekr 009 definitely has the potential to grow big.

Having established itself in 2021, Zeekr is meant to be a more premium offering under the Geely umbrella that focuses solely on electric cars. Its first Zeekr 001 model has managed to find over 30,000 new owners so far, and that's quite an accomplishment no matter who you ask.

Not a lot of information has been shared regarding this Vellfire-looking EV, apart from it riding on Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform (the same one used in the Lotus Eletre and Polestar 5).

This open-source EV chassis base is quite a presence as well with its 5209mm height, 2024mm width, 1856mm height, and 3205mm wheelbase. Its official launch will be at the end of August.

'Fountain of Light' front grille

Perhaps the Zeekr 009's most outstanding exterior feature is its huge silver grille that houses over 150 LED strips. Zeekr has dubbed this the 'Fountain of Lights' along with some weird-looking upside-down U-shaped DRLs. Funky? Yes. Futuristic? Definitely.

A quick glance will see some folks comparing it to the likes of a Rolls-Royce upfront, but what matters more is what's under the hood as well as the interior setup. No info just yet, but some folks have stated that the Zeekr 009 has a claimed NEDC range of 700km.

As for the interior, it'll be a six-seater setup for that premium and luxury feel, but if you want something like the Lexus LM350, there might also be a VIP version with a four-seating configuration. Very the premium one.

Would it do well in Malaysia?

For the Malaysian market that's obsessed with Alphards, Vellfires, and everything else remotely close to looking like a luxury MPV (even the Lexus LM350 sold out within the first few days of its launch), we can say that something like the Zeekr 009 will definitely invoke a huge interest for the big ballers in the country.

Since Zeekr is a part of Geely, and they are planning to bring in Lynk & Co by 2025, it won't be a surprise if we see a couple of these roaming the Malaysian roads in a few years' time. Since it is marketed as a premium brand, it won't be cheap by any means.