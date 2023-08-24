Tesla Model 3's FSD drove itself into flood- driver plans to sue Tesla but no one is taking him seriously- video

The EV world has made headlines of late with Elon Musk's Tesla set to enter Malaysia. All that is good and well but there are also some not so good news revolving around Telsa. I am sure everyone is aware of Tesla's Auto Pilot mode right? Tesla also has Full Self-Driving (FSD) mode, if you can cough up more dough. But did you know that Tesla also has a brain of its own and it will have the urges to take showers from time to time as well? Haha, just kidding...Or am I?



Recently, in the United States of America, a Tesla Model 3 was found stuck in a huge pond of water. With Tesla picking up pace by penetrating the Southeast Asian market and with Elon Musk hell bent on making sure everyone drives a Tesla, this is bad news.



So what the hell actually happened that led to this fiasco? Well, The Tesla 3 model that we're talking about has Full Self-Driving (FSD) upgrade as well. Apparently this dude's car was in the FSD mode leading up to the incident.



A video was posted on a Youtube channel Wham Baam Teslacam of this Tesla Model 3 to be cruising at 96 km/h using the car’s Full Self-Driving feature. It is important to note that Tesla’s FSD, while being one step above Auto Pilot, is still a Level 2 semi-autonomous driving aid feature. Its not perfect and Tesla's owner’s manual also clearly states “While using Autopilot it is your responsibility to stay alert, keep your hands on the steering wheel at all times and maintain control of your car.” This caution also applies to Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-Driving. Its still semi-autonomous. So, we can't assume the car can drive itself completely. The driver in the car have to be wary at all times. Its common sense right? Not for this guy apparently.



And despite whatever Tesla fans insist, no road traffic authority recognizes FSD’s semi-autonomous driving capability as anything more than Level 2, meaning that FSD is no different from Honda Sensing or Toyota’s TSS or Subaru’s EyeSight. If a Tesla operating in FSD mode is involved in an accident, the driver will be held responsible. Its clear as day.



Back to the dumbass,



In the said video, it's clear the car drove past a yellow warning sign that says ‘Flooded.’ He either didn’t notice it or he saw it but ignored it, thinking it wasn't a big deal. Nevertheless, the car drove past the sign and he did nothing about it. At least disabling the FSD and taking the reins. Nope, he did none of that.



Soon the car reached a wet stretch of road. The genius driver continued to ignore the potential danger and still made no attempts to slow down, putting his trust on Elon Musk and artificial intelligence. When the car hit deeper puddles of water, the inevitable happened. The car lost traction, spun, and crashed into a huge pond of water deep enough to submerge half the car in.

Check out the video below



And guess what? The driver was the one who shared the video footage of the crash to Wham Baam Teslacam, asking for assistance on taking legal action against the local city council and Tesla. He claims that his Tesla should’ve slowed down when reaching the flooded stretch of road. Can you believe this dude? Its baffling man, seriously.

Apprently, he is planning to sue the City council and Tesla if possible. With the City seemingly done its job of putting up the signs and Tesla' caution already made clear in the owner's manual that drivers are still responsible for driving while using Auto Pilot or FSD, this guy is going to have to build a strong case to win.

Legend says he is still trying.



Tesla’s AI-driven Auto Pilot, Enhanced Auto Pilot, and Full Self-Driving (FSD) mode are among the best in the industry, but it doesn't replace the driver. Even Tesla’s description of FSD also says the feature must be only be used “with your active supervision,” meaning that FSD is still an assist-only feature and the driver must always be ready to take over.



