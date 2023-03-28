The 2023 Proton X90 will come in FOUR variants - 1.5TGDi BSG engine, six and seven-seater models

More details of the 2023 Proton X90 were revealed earlier today during a media preview - and yes, we can finally confirm that Proton's upcoming D-segment SUV will be called the X90.

Moving to a more premium segment, the Proton X90 will come in four different variants - Standard, Executive, Premium, and of course, Flagship. All of them will be fitted with the same 1.5TGDi BSG mild-hybrid powertrain that produces 190PS and 300Nm of torque.

Compared to the 1.5TGDi engine found in the Proton X50, the addition of the Belt Start Generator or BSG in the Proton X90 (basically a 48V electric motor) will not only offer more power and torque but also an increase in fuel efficiency by 15%.

Speaking of variants, the 2023 Proton X90 will come in two different seating configurations - seven seats for the Standard, Executive, and Premium variants followed by a more 'premium' six-seat configuration for the range-topping Flagship model.

As for design, the 'evolution' found in the Proton X90 offers the new 'Sensual Prestige' exterior design which offers more premium-ness from the brand. This is highly portrayed via its new front grille that features jewel-like diamond shapes inspired by songket patterns to match with the X90's new 'Ethereal Bow'.

As for the 'Infinite Weave' grille design, you can still see its essence as part of the background for this new and more premium-looking grille. Not a bad party piece that's flanked with a set of full LED headlamps and sequential turn signals.

The side profile offers a more muscular yet dynamic profile that emphasises a lot on width and stability apart from just looking like the biggest Proton X model yet.

Riding on a set of 19-inch wheels with a dual five-spoke design, the X90 has indeed been given the premium touch compared to the X70 and X50 models. Hiding behind those is the X90's multi-link suspension setup.

As for the interior, this premium design DNA has not been left behind thanks to its 'Inner Haven' and 'Appointed Luxury' interior philosophies. Proton has included its biggest 12.3-inch LCD infotainment head unit (1920x720 HD resolution) together with a dominant centre console.

Other highlights include:

Comfort seats with electric adjustment (Nappa leather AND ventilation)

Expandable boot space up to 2,050 litres

Dual-zone AC with independent rear unit

All-row air vents

G-Clean N95 cabin filter

Interior ambient lighting

Nearby Auto Unlock & Walk-Away Auto Lock

Hands-free tailgate operation + more

Proton also mentioned that the X90's safety features have been enhanced with three new additions to its Advanced Driver Assistance System or ADAS. These three new features are Rear Collision Waring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Traffic Sign Information.

We're expecting the all-new 2023 Proton X90 D-segment SUV to be launched sometime in May to commemorate the brand's 40th anniversary. More details will follow suit, particularly the price, availability, and even which dealer will be selling this new Proton model.