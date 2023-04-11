2023 Proton X90 now open for booking at 3S/4S outlets, check out the specs!

The all-new 2023 Proton X90 is set for its official launch in a few weeks' time and interested parties can already place their bookings for one.

Those who are interested to get Proton's first-ever New Energy Vehicle (NEV) mild-hybrid model can visit any of the nearest Proton 3S/4S outlets nationwide to place their bookings. If you fancy viewing the new Proton X90 with your very own eyes, Proton is also currently organising preview sessions at selected cities until the end of the month.

Going back to the three-row SUV, the 2023 Proton X90 will be available in four different variants - Standard, Executive, Premium, and Flagship. The first three variants come with the seven-seater configuration (2-3-2) while the Flagship comes ready with six seats (2-2-2).

All variants are fitted with the same 1.5 TGDi three-cylinder engine with the Belt Start Generator (BSG) mild-hybrid technology that produces a combined output of 190PS and 300Nm of torque. This is then mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) and it's the same across the board.

Other features available on the Standard variant are:

Full LED headlamps

18-inch alloy wheels

Fabric seats

12.3-inch infotainment head unit

Reverse camera

Three exterior colours (Snow White, Armor Silver & Jet Grey)

This Standard is followed by the second most affordable 2023 Proton X90 variant, the Executive. This model comes with additional:

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Power tailgate

Leatherette seats

Driver power seat

Front ventilated seats

360 Camera with 3D display

Additional exterior colours (Cinnamon Brown & Red Ruby)

Next up is the Premium variant and compared to the Executive, the Premium comes with upgrades like:

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

19-inch alloy wheels

Nappa leather seats

Front passenger power seat

Wireless charger

Auto Park Assist

Additional exterior colours (Marine Blue)

Finally, the range-topping 2023 Proton X90 Flagship variant is the only one in the list that comes with:

Panoramic Sunroof

Front passenger power seat with 'Boss' switch

Second-row Captain Seats

Speaking of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) that's available in the Premium and Flagship variants, the safety features have been enhanced even further with the additions of Rear Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Traffic Sign Information.