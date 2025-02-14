The ‘sweet spot’ G60 BMW 5 Series gets a price - RM399,800 for 530i M Sport

BMW Malaysia has officially announced the pricing for the new BMW 530i M Sport which was recently previewed, and is probably the most high anticipated variant of the 8th-generation (G60) 5 Series. Like its siblings, the 520i and 520i M Sport launched earlier, the 530i M Sport is locally assembled (CKD) in Kulim, Kedah.

The BMW 530i M Sport is priced at RM399,800 on-the-road without insurance, marking a RM42,000 increase over the 520i M Sport and a RM59,000 difference from the base 520i. Of course, that price includes a standard but pretty lacklustre 2-year warranty. For those who prefer a more comprehensive coverage (literally everyone), an ‘extended’ 5-year warranty and service package is available, bringing the total cost to RM430,100, and includes a service package for the duration.

Under the bonnet, the 530i M Sport is powered by a B48 2.0-litre turbocharged inline-4 petrol engine, paired with a 48V mild hybrid system, which is essentially the same motor found in the 520i.

However, in 530i guise, it’s tuned up to produce an gutsier 258PS and 400Nm of torque compared to the 208 PS and 330 Nm yield of the 520i. The result is a quicker 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6.2 seconds for the 530i, compared to 7.5 seconds for the lower variant, while top speed is also bumped to 250 km/h versus 230 km/h. Power is - correctly - sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission.

Visually, the 530i M Sport distinguishes itself with 20-inch star-spoke style 938M light alloy wheels, larger than the 520i M Sport’s 19-inch double-spoke style 935M bicolour units. The exterior trim is finished in satin aluminium line, replacing the M high-gloss Shadowline seen on the 520i M Sport.

The 530i M Sport also stands out with its Adaptive Suspension Professional system, featuring Integral Active Steering that allows the rear wheels to steer up to 2.5 degrees, enhancing both manoeuvrability, with a turning circle of just 11.7 metres, and overall agility.

Within the cabin, the 530i M Sport boasts an 18-speaker Bowers and Wilkins sound system with 655W of amplification, handily shaming the 12-speaker Harman Kardon system in 520i, at least on paper. Even the BMW Interaction Bar, the striking and somewhat contentious design element found in the all-electric i5, is also present in the 530i M Sport.

The cabin's luxurious ambiance is further enhanced with an anthracite headliner, aluminium rhombicle trim with dark silver M accents, and Merino leather upholstery available in Black/Atlas Grey or Copper Brown/Atlas Grey. Exterior color options for the 530i M Sport include Black Sapphire Metallic, Mineral White Metallic, Cape York Green Metallic, Brooklyn Grey Metallic, and Phytonic Blue Metallic.

Other interior features mirror those found in the 520i M Sport, including the M Sport styling package, Iconic Glow kidney grille, adaptive LED headlamps, LED taillights, powered front sports seats with memory function, four-zone climate control, and the BMW Curved Display that integrates a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen. The infotainment system runs on BMW Operating System 8.5 with QuickSelect, offering features such as the Intelligent Personal Assistant, BMW ID, BMW Maps navigation, an interior camera, connectivity drive services, telematics, and Digital Key Plus support.

Standard safety and driver assistance features include the Driving Assistant Plus package, which encompasses Active Cruise Control with stop and go, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, Lane Departure and Lane Change Warning, Collision Warning, Pedestrian Warning, and Speed Limit Info. Parking is made easier with the Parking Assistant Plus package, which offers Active Park Distance Control, Reversing Assistant, Lateral Parking Aid, Surround View System, Remote 3D View, and BMW Drive Recorder.