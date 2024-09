BMW Group Malaysia has hit Kuala Lumpur with an exclusive weeklong event dubbed ‘SKY5PACE’, and at the centre of it was the debut of the new, sportier variant of the 520i that now bears the M Sport upgrades, offered at RM349,800.

Set against the backdrop of our bustling cityscape and the iconic Petronas Twin Towers, taking place on the sixth floor of the Permata Sapura Tower, an understated office building nestled between the Grand Hyatt and the main entrance of the KL Convention Centre.

Essentially, ’SKY5PACE’ is a showcase the latest 5 Series, a lineup which includes the fully electric i5 eDrive40 M Sport, the powerful i5 M60 xDrive, the traditionally powered 520i, and the recently introduced 520i M Sport.

The BMW 520i M Sport's price is RM17,000 higher than the non-M Sport variant, reflecting the additional features and enhancements of the M Sport package. However, potential buyers should consider adding the BMW Service & Repair Inclusive package, which includes five years of warranty and service, for an additional RM26,900, bringing the total cost to RM376,700.

Aside from that main attraction, this display also features other models from BMW’s family of luxury cars such as the BMW i7 xDrive60 M Sport and BMW 750e xDrive M Sport, all set against the stunning panoramic views of Kuala Lumpur.

Benjamin Nagel, the Managing Director of BMW Group Malaysia, expressed the significance of this event in the context of BMW’s journey in Malaysia, highlighting the locally assembled BMW 520i M Sport and the fully electric BMW i5 eDrive40 M Sport as symbols of BMW’s successful evolution in the country.

Nagel emphasised how the fifth generation of the 5 Series was the first BMW vehicle to be assembled in Malaysia back in 2004, marking two decades of BMW Group Malaysia’s commitment to the local market, while also noting that BMW Group Malaysia remains the largest assembler and exporter of premium vehicles in the region, with over 10,000 vehicles exported since 2018.

At the heart of the event is the 520i M Sport, a new variant that’s likely to be the most popular in the G60 range. Like the standard 520i, the M Sport variant is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, coupled with a 48V mild hybrid system that delivers 208 PS and 330 Nm of torque to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Like its non-M Sport sibling, tts 0 to 100 km/h dash is dispatched in 7.5 seconds with a top speed of 230 km/h.

In today’s market, where sporty aesthetics often define premium cars, the regular 520i might seem understated compared to its M Sport counterpart. However, this wasn’t always the case. Today, the M Sport’s dynamic design has become the default look for many, reflecting the evolving tastes of premium car buyers.

The M Sport package does do much to enhance the 520i’s exterior with more aggressive bumpers, Shadowline gloss black accents, and 19-inch double-spoke style 935 M bicolour alloys. Both 520i variants also come standard with the Iconic Glow illuminated kidney grille. Alongside this, BMW also showed off specific cosmetic options available for the car from the M Performance Parts catalogue, if you're into that stuff.

Inside, the 520i range offers a luxurious experience with perforated and quilted Veganza leather seats, front sports seats, and an anthracite headliner. The M Sport variant further distinguishes itself with aluminium rhombic trim, dark silver M accents, and an M leather steering wheel, while the non-M Sport model features fine-wood grey blue ash trim.

The M Sport model also comes equipped with augmented reality view for its head-up display, though the overall equipment list remains at parity across both variants.

Standard features include passive suspension, adaptive LED headlamps with high beam assist, quad-zone climate control, Comfort Access with a powered tailgate, powered front seats with memory function for the driver, ambient lighting, rolled sunshades, a wireless charging pad, BMW Live Cockpit Professional featuring a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen, and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.