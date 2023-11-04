2024 BMW 5 Series (G60) makes its Malaysian debut in EV form - i5 eDrive40 M Sport for RM420k

The BMW i5 has been officially launched in Malaysia, marking the beginning of the G60 5 Series generation’s local rollout, which will also include mild hybrid internal combustion engines and plug-in hybrids.

Fully imported from Germany, the i5 eDrive40 M Sport is offered now here for RM419,800, is one of two fully electric variants of the new i5 besides the electron fire-breathing M60, and includes a 5-year unlimited mileage warranty and 8-year or 160,000km battery warranty.

Replacing the ageing but still much loved G30, the G60 is a new generation of the 5 Series and incorporates BEVs into BMW's regular range as a powertrain option while still maintaining its CLAR platform underpinnings.

As is the case for many other new cars in the BMW stable, the G60’s design heavily features more angular lines, a departure from the previous models' more organic curves. Other notable exterior additions the more aggressive M Sport cosmetics, large 21-inch BMW Individual aerodynamic wheels, adaptive LED headlights, Adaptive Suspension Pro, and Integral Active Steering.

The i5 eDrive40’s powertrain reads much like the iX3’s, featuring a rear-mounted motor with 313 PS and 400 Nm of torque, and it can reach 340 PS/430 Nm Sport Boost activated. The 0-100 km/h dash is dispatched in 6.0 seconds and can run up to a top speed of 193 km/h.

Equipped with an 83.9 kWh battery, the base i5 provides a WLTP range of up to 582 km thanks to having to only feed the rear axle. Meanwhile, charging through an AC wallbox at 11 kW takes eight hours and 15 minutes to reach a full charge, and DC fast charging at its maximum rate of 205kW takes 34 minutes (10-80% state of charge).

Inside the i5, you'll find BMW Operating System 8.5, a panoramic glass roof, an interior camera, the BMW Curved Display, and the BMW Interaction Bar. The vehicle also offers an 18-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System and Leather Merino upholstery in Black and Copper Brown. Fully kitted out indeed.

The BMW i5 eDrive40 is available in Malaysia at RM419,800 on-the-road, excluding insurance, with a five-year warranty and service package.