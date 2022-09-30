These TNG Enhanced Cards Are Even More Limited, But For A Good Cause

You’d never guess that in 2022, getting your hands on a Touch ’n Go card would be so much of a hassle. But it is. So, in response to your feedback, they’ve added a series of limited edition design TNG cards for RM25 a piece.

Did you wonder how this would solve the already existing and persistent issue of Malaysians not being able to get their hands on an NFC-enabled TNG card despite that initial product being launched months ago?

Well, neither do we.

But hey, if you really wanted some extra colourful Touch n’ Go cards that are, by definition, even harder to obtain than the standard ‘enhanced’ ones and are willing to pay RM25 each for them for a worthy charitable cause, your cries have been answered.

TNG Digital has not disclosed how many of these limited edition cards will be produced but it’s obvious that they won’t be making them for long. However, there are certain details you’ll need to know if you want one for yourself.

Firstly, they won’t be sold just anywhere, at least officially, and neither will it be available via their eWallet app (which, as we have just checked, the standard ‘enhanced’ card is also still sold out). Instead, these limited edition cards will only be available at Touch ’n Go Malaysia’s exhibition at the Lower Ground floor of NU Sentral mall. So you'd better hurry!

Secondly, each customer is only allowed to purchase a maximum of 2 cards and payment cannot be made any other way except through DuitNow QR - debit/credit card and cash are not accepted. And by the way, that RM25 card will not have any preloaded value, which at least is still way less than what a lot of online scalpers are selling the standard card for.

All that being said, we do support and applaud TNG Digital’s efforts and collaboration with United Voice, an NGO that since 2005 have focused on bringing more awareness to the plight of individuals with learning disabilities such as were the artists that designed and illustrated the artwork seen on those limited edition cards.

They help empower artists afflicted with conditions such as Down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and autism to overcome and pursue their creative expression.

It’s a worthy cause, absolutely, and obviously a portion of the sales proceeds from these cards will be directed to United Voice to help continue their operations and make new charitable projects possible.

We just wished TNG found another way to allow us to use/buy their cards and be charitable in another way when buying the standard NFC version is already so difficult and frustrating due to stock issues. Here's the basic dilemma:

TNG Enhanced Card - Standard

Limited Edition - No

Limited Stock - Yes (Until Now) ✓

More Expensive - Yes (Because Of Scalpers/Resellers) ✓

TNG Enhanced Card - United Vision Limited Edition