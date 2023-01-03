Volkswagen wants to help you celebrate CNY - Save up to RM4K, free inspection and much more!

The Chinese New Year is just around the corner, and Volkswagen wants to help you celebrate by introducing festive specials in preparation for the Year of the Rabbit.

From now till the 28th of February 2023, you can enjoy Chinese New Year savings of up to RM4,000 on selected models, including the Golf GTI, the Tiguan Allspace family (Life, Elegance and R-Line), and Arteon R-line 4MOTION.

Additionally, all Volkswagen dealerships nationwide this weekend will be holding a Chinese New Year showroom celebration, with deals and test drives for all models, in particular the Tiguan Allspace family.

For those who don't intend to buy new cars, VW also has special promotions for its current customers, where there are complimentary vehicle checks at authorised service centres to prepare for the heavy travel period during the upcoming festivities.

Owners are invited to schedule their appointments through the Volkswagen Cares app.

Volkswagen is also offering Genuine Services aftersales campaign from the 1st of January to the 31st of March for Volkswagen customers to take advantage of fully.

Throughout the campaign period, customers who spend a minimum of RM800 at any Volkswagen service centre will receive an RM30 official merchandise voucher. You can use these campaign vouchers to be in the running chance to win more merchandise, including the highly sought-after Volkswagen sun chairs.

They are not finished there either, as Volkswagen Care Plus (VCP) subscribers will receive a complimentary disinfectant kit with every service and utilisation of the VCP service discount vouchers provided in the Volkswagen Cares app.