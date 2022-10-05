This Year's Volkswagen Fest Will Preview The All-electric VW ID.4

The upcoming Volkswagen Fest will not only feature live music, classic Volkswagens as well as games but also the first official appearance of the all-electric VW ID.4 in Malaysia.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has announced the return of Volkswagen Fest, an all-out festival where music, culture and everything Volkswagen is celebrated over a period of two days.

Taking place at the Sentul Depot, Kuala Lumpur, on the 15th and 16th of October, the festival promises to be even bigger than before, with a stellar line up of activities for fans of the brand.

This year's festival has something extra special installed as Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia will be previewing the all-electric VW ID.4, ahead of its launch in the near future.

The VW ID.4 is Volkswagen’s first all-electric SUV and the brand’s first global EV. It is built on Volkswagen’s MEB electric vehicle architecture which marries the strengths of a purpose-built EV with performance, packaging and value.

A couple of VW ID.4s has been spotted in Malaysia this year, but it was unclear whether those particular units belonged to VPCM. The ID.4, which won the 2021 World Car Of The Year can be had in various configurations, but the ones spotted in Malaysia seemed to be the Pro variant, which has an EPA-estimated range of 443 kilometres.

The ID.4 Pro is equipped with a 77kWh battery pack that powers a rear electric motor, rated at 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque. It has a 0-100 km/h time of 8.5 seconds and has a top speed of 160 km/h.

The ID.4 can be charged with both alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) fast-charging capability. All ID.4 models are equipped with a CCS (Combined Charging System) socket, which allows for both home and public charging. The 11 kW onboard charger allows the ID.4 to charge to full in as little as seven and a half hours at a home or public Level 2 charger.

If you want to see it and bask yourself in all things Volkswagen, make sure you visit Volkswagen Fest. Not only will you get to see the ID.4, but you will also be able to view a myriad of classic Volkswagen, enjoy a range of live performances – from a battle of the bands to freestyle football displays – and the Volkswagen Driving Academy, where juniors can earn their very first driver’s license.





Attendees will also be able to test drive Volkswagen’s range of units, from the sleek and powerful Arteon, the Golf – the hottest hatch in town, or any of the space giants from the #SUVW Tiguan family.

Opening hours are:

⦁ 10am - 10pm (Saturday, 15th October)

⦁ 10am - 8pm (Sunday, 16th October)