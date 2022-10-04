VW Malaysia's #WeDriveFootball Campaign Celebrates The Upcoming World Cup

Volkswagen's "We Drive Football" campaign offers special discounts on after-sales services. The campaign is also the beginning of VW Malaysia's intent to support Malaysia’s grassroots football scene.

If you're like us, then surely you can't wait for November, as that is the beginning of a month-long festival of football.

In conjunction with the upcoming 2022 World Cup, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has launched its "We Drive Football" campaign, offering specials on after-sales services.

In line with the brand's commitment in embracing the passion, unity and diversity that comes with the footballing way of life, VPCM is offering 10% off when replacing windscreen cleaners, wiper blades, brake discs and pads. Additionally, owners can get up to 20% off battery and tyres at authorised Volkswagen service centres nationwide.

Owners will also stand a chance to win exclusive Volkswagen football merchandise when they take advantage of the deals, which are available on the Volkswagen Cares mobile app.

Erik Winter, Managing Director of VPCM said that the aftersales promotion is only the first step in VPCM’s #WeDriveFootball campaign, and that there is a lot more in store.

“The Volkswagen brand has been supporting the sport all over the world under its #WeDriveFootball tagline, and we are delighted to be able to join in the celebration that follows football everywhere it goes.

“This aftersales initiative is only the beginning of our We Drive Football campaign on a brand level, and in the next few weeks, we also will be launching other initiatives on social media, at our on-ground events, and announcing a partnership that would greatly support Malaysia’s budding grassroot football scene,” he said.

Volkswagen as a company is also supporting the World Cup in Qatar in a very technological way as it has been said that they will be providing a fleet of I.D. Buzz autonomous vehicles to drive people around during the World Cup.

VW aims to build 35 I.D. Buzz vans that will seat four passengers, taking them on a semi-fixed route through the city. Volkswagen also pulled a cool stunt in the 2020 World Cup, as the opening game featured a small Volkswagen ID.4 R/C Car, which brought out the match ball to the middle of the pitch.